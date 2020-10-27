What’s New from Sego Ski Co. for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Sego Cleaver Buy Now For $1,049

The ultimate directional all-mountain ski. The 102mm underfoot model returns this season after earning its third Powder Skier’s Choice award. The updated model features two layers of wall to wall titanal and a sidecut profile tuned for maximum edge hold. The metal construction of this ski gives it the best energy feedback and vibration dampening on the market. Handmade with care in Teton Valley, Idaho, the Cleaver is also available as the 88mm underfoot Cleaver Carve and the 110 underfoot Cleaver Comp, which was ridden by Isaac Freeland in Andorra and Austria on his way to winning the Freeride World Tour.

Sego Big Horn Buy Now For $749

Freeride World Tour Champion Isaac Freeland’s daily driver, the Big Horn makes the whole mountain your playground. We designed a carbon rubber reinforced camber zone with Isaac to preserve the playful, buttery flex pattern while providing the ability to hold up to the highest speeds and largest airs on the mountain. What we’ve developed is the perfect balance between the confidence to shred anything and the playfulness to jib and butter to your heart’s content. Available in 96, 106, and 114mm widths.

Sego Lupine Buy Now For $749

The Lupine is confidence-inspiring in all terrain types, whether you’re working to get an edge on steep hardpack, or spinning laps all day at the resort from powder to chop. It features a directional shape with enough early rise in the tail to keep things fun. An award-winning ski built with care in Teton Valley. Available in 92, 100, and 108mm widths as well as a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced Lupine BC layup option for the 100mm width that’s ready to conquer your biggest backcountry dreams.

Sego Condor Buy Now For $839

One ski to rule them all for the modern skier; the Condor was developed with Teton Valley’s own Dorian Densmore. It is light enough to tour all day, stout enough to spin resort laps all season, and has the flex and rocker pattern designed to inspire jibs and spins. Even with its light weight and progressive flex pattern the Condor’s long camber zone and turning radius make it a hard charger worthy of big lines, tight chutes, and variable conditions. Available in 98, 108, and 116mm widths.