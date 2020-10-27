What’s New from Salomon for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Salomon Stance 102 Buy Now For $900

You – Skier who is partial to the performance of a classic metal ski and enjoys bell-to-bell hot laps on the Hollywood line under their favorite chair regardless of how good the snow is. The Stance 102 – your ideal partner thanks to two sheets of metal, C/FX superfiber, a powerful 8 laminate wood core and a GS sidecut that is ready to rip. Jackson Hole is a proving ground for skiers the world over and where we put this ski through its paces. The topo lines on the graphic are how we commemorate that experience.

Salomon Stance 96 Buy Now For $850

Two parts metal, 8 parts (laminates) poplar wood core and a dash of carbon fiber and flax – this is the Salomon recipe for an all-mountain metal laminate ski and the final product is definitely delicious. From railing groomers and slashing powder to finding a speed limit (good luck!), you’ll be hard pressed to find a more versatile ski. Plus, we added the iconic topo lines of Big Sky Mountain resort where this ski was tested and proven.

Salomon Stance 90 Buy Now For $800

Bigger is not always better. Case in point – the Stance 90. Offering the same great features as the rest of the Stance collection – Metal Twinframe construction, C/FX, Full wood core – with a narrower waist, the Stance 90 keeps it nimble while still allowing you to tip it and rip it. Hey East Coast – that topo graphic is from Killington – the Beast of the East.

Salomon Stance 94 W Buy Now For $800

Ladies, we heard you loud and clear. Don’t dumb it down. You want a ski that is crafted to charge, just like you are. Enter stage left – the Stance 94 W. Two sheets of metal sandwich an 8 laminate poplar/karuba wood core providing power and precision from the piste to powder.