What’s New from RMU for 2021

Keri Herman, 4-time X-games medallist, Olympian and RMU athlete, worked with the RMU design team to finetune the women’s specific Valhalla line, culminating in the Valhalla 97 and Valhalla 107. The Valhalla 97 and 107 have added longer radius and more effective edge from predecessors, the Valhalla 95 and 104 respectively, to increase stability and speed. New low rise rocker allows them to slash powder and carve groomers from top to bottom. RMU enlisted the help of Keri Herman and female skiers of the local Breckenridge community to design these big mountain skis perfect for any condition.

Named for Wiley Miller, RMU athlete pro-skier, the YLE collection launched in 2019 with a 110 and 118 Pro edition. The addition of the 2020 110 YLE Metal with supercharged capabilities and performance, showcases RMU’s focus on athlete-driven design insights and consumer needs. “The YLE 110 is a perfect balance of play and drive. Built for those days when you may encounter some variable snow, a bit of pow, a few laps cutting up the groomers, and perhaps even a lap through the park at the end of the day” said Wiley Miller, RMU athlete and ski collaborator.

Wiley Miller also teamed up with RMU to develop the YLE 118 Pro, a playful, surf-inspired powder ski for a big mountain experience with a responsive poplar wood core and indestructible beechwood mounting plate.

Progressive design for the variable and demanding, taking the flagship Apostle and giving it another versatile size. The Apostle is the backbone of the progressive mindset at RMU, bringing ever more creative options for expressive skiing with a 98mm underfoot version. Keeping true with the original five-point design, and progressive sidecut gives this ski more effective edge contact. From variable hardpack, moguls, and powder, the Apostle 98 has a commanding edge to edge transferability and a surfy feel when on softer snow. The versatile size and contemporary construction of the Apostle 98 make it the viable weapon for all-season charging, in 3 different constructions…wood, metal, and carbon.