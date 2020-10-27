What’s New from Nordica for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

The Strider Pro 130 DYN brings a new level of downhill performance to the hike category. Built around an aggressive flex and a versatile 100mm last, the boot tackles the toughest terrain with confidence and grit. Its alpine hike mechanism affords a generous 46° range of motion yet when locked-out in ski mode, its spine delivers unprecedented power and precision for the ride down. For a refined fit, its lightweight shell and liner can be fully customized. And to keep feet warm and dry, it sports Primaloft insulation. Dynafit inserts deliver additional versatility while the Strider’s soles feature a unique Michelin tread for optimum traction, durability, and performance. The Strider PRO 130 DYN provides the freedom you crave and performance you can depend on.

Day in and day out, the Enforcer 104 Free boosts your confidence. Although it’s the newest addition to the Enforcer Free collection, it’s already renowned for providing power and versatility in a design that’s accessible and easy to ski—no matter the terrain or conditions. The Enforcer 104 Free pairs a balsa wood core with carbon and two sheets of metal to maximize stability and response. This also dampens vibrations for an especially smooth ride. And for exceptional floatation in powder and easy steering through variable conditions, it features a high rise tip and tail rocker. If you’re a progressive skier searching for the perfect daily driver, it’s time to meet your soulmate—the Enforcer 104 Free. Powerful and poppy, it’s at home everywhere and anywhere.

When the snow falls, amplify your day with the Santa Ana 104 Free. Slightly narrower than the Santa Ana 110 Free, it’s the perfect daily driver for those who love to freeski off-piste and play on the trail. This new addition to the legendary Santa Ana collection is already renowned for providing a smooth and playful attitude in a design that’s accessible and easy to ski. And while the Santa Ana 104 Free craves softer snow, it offers exceptional performance—and plenty of fun—no matter the terrain or conditions. To minimize weight and boost stability and response, it pairs a wood core with carbon and a sheet of terrain-specific metal. This also dampens vibrations for an especially smooth ride. Stable and playful, the Santa Ana 104 Free helps you discover your potential— and everything the mountain has to offer.