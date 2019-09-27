What’s New from Nordica for 2020

This is a special advertising section.

NORDICA SPEEDMACHINE 130 Buy Now For $800

Last: 100mm

The Speedmachine 130 delivers top of the line all mountain performance, regardless of what Mother Nature has in store for you. With its fully customizable Infrared Tri-Force shell and 3D cork fit liner design the Speedmachine delivers high performance and precision without sacrificing comfort. This boot was built to take on anything you or the mountain can throw at it. Powerful, comfortable and fun.

MEET THE NEWEST ENFORCERSThe 88 and 104 Free are the newest additions to our growing Enforcer line. Their lightweight, vibration-damping tips make them the lightest, quietest and easiest turning Enforcers ever. With its carbon-reinforce chassis, the 104 Free excels in powder and mixed conditions. The new 88 is happiest taming firmer conditions.

NORDICA ENFORCER 104 FREE Buy Now For $850

If you’re a progressive skier searching for the perfect daily driver, it’s time to meet your soulmate—the Enforcer 104 Free. Powerful and poppy, it’s at home everywhere and anywhere. Day in and day out, the Enforcer 104 Free boosts your confidence. Although it’s the newest addition to the Enforcer Free collection, it’s already renowned for providing power and versatility in a design that’s accessible and easy to ski—no matter the terrain or conditions. The Enforcer 104 Free pairs a balsa wood core with carbon and two sheets of metal to maximize stability and response. This also dampens vibrations for an especially smooth ride. And for exceptional floatation in powder and easy steering through variable conditions, it features a high-rise tip and tail rocker.



NORDICA ENFORCER 88 Buy Now For $750

Powerful and precise, the Enforcer 88 yearns to turn. Skiers who spend most of their time on trails love its stability and penchant for speed. Armed with a narrower waist, it pairs a full wood core with two sheets of metal and carbon stringers that run the length of the ski. In addition to dampening vibrations for an especially smooth ride, this creates an energetic ski that’s exceptionally responsive and quick edge-to-edge. Its early rise tip and slight tail rocker enhances versatility, offering a nimble attitude and the ability to readily absorb bumps. And although it’s the newest addition to the Enforcer collection, this ski already has a reputation for boosting confidence, performance, and fun. Carve your signature all over the mountain with the Enforcer 88.