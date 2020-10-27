What’s New from Moment Skis for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Moment Commander 108

What started out as innocent experimentation accidentally created a monster. Re-born for 20/21 the Commander 108 comes back a whole new beast. Stiffer, damper, and more directional than ever, with more effective edge and a flatter tail to boot. Built around an all-new aspen/beech core with two full-length sheets of titanal and even more metal underfoot for uncompromising stability. A bipolar mashup of modern all-mountain ski manageability and full-blown charger confidence—a ski that can slash and slip through tight situations or blow SLOW signs off their posts, depending on your mood. More beef, more gas, and a whole lot more fun to turn.

Moment Wildcat 108

After swaggering back from its debut season with a Skier’s Choice award hanging around its neck, the Wildcat 108 has proven it can do it all and do it well. It seems clear now that we didn’t simply deliver a Wildcat for the not-so-deep set—we made a whole new monster that absolutely refuses to live in its big brother’s shadow. Park laps, pow turns, cliff drops, jump sets…you name it, and we’ve seen this ski nail it with prowess or destroy it with extreme prejudice. If you’ve always wanted a Wildcat of your own but the idea of a 116-millimeter waist strikes you as too much for a daily driver, well, boy howdy—have we got the ski for you. Time to put out or get out.

Moment Deathwish Tour

The Deathwish Tour shows that Triple Camber gives you triple benefits in the backcountry. It’s not just fun on the way down, but also grippier on the skinner and awesome on those sketchy sidehills thanks to its extended surface and edge contact. Light enough to take on the long slogs, wide enough to provide real pow turns on the way down, and confidence-inspiring when things get nasty—like, don’t-even-think-about-falling nasty—the Deathwish Tour is ideal for full-season touring in all kinds of conditions.