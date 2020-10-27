What’s New from Marker, Dalbello, and Völkl for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Völkl Blaze 106

Skiers seeking lively, lightweight products with easy all-day handling in a wide variety of snow conditions have never had a better option than the new Blaze 106. These are riders who look for alternative terrain, either adjacent to the groomers or adjacent to the resort. Trees (woods in the East!), bumps, powder stashes – wherever there is more fun to be had, Völkl’s new Blaze series makes the experience better. The flagship Blaze 106 combines an ample 106mm waist with Völkl’s 3D Radius sidecut technology – a unique setup with longer radii at the tip and tail and a tighter shape in the midbody, allowing the skier to switch from long arcs to short turns at will. A new hybrid wood core has been engineered for lighter weight, giving the ski maneuverability and quickness while maintaining Völkl’s signature edge grip. In the new Suspension Tip design, the wood core follows the shape of the tip, allowing a smooth, catch-free ride quality despite the Blaze’s light weight. Under the binding, a titanal power plate provides extra grip and solid binding screw retention. Whether dropping in from the first chair or after a quick skin, skiers who don’t like to follow the tracks will have a new best friend with the Blaze.

Dalbello Lupo Pro HD

The Lupo Pro HD targets the hard-charging skier who wants the full set of touring functions combined with a stiff, durable, high-performance shell and tongue. Utilizing the popular Krypton architecture, this boot comes with tech inserts and a removable Kinetic Response ‘B’ Tongue that goes on and off in an instant. Built specifically for the local, patroller, and die-hard big mountain skier, the Lupo Pro HD’s shell is made from the same Polyurethane used in our race boots, yet still comes in at a reasonable 1990 grams in ski mode, and just 1835 grams with the tongue removed for hiking.

Marker Duke PT 16

For skiers looking for the ultimate versatility in their setup, with uncompromising big mountain performance plus the ability to take advantage of true Pin Tech climbing functionality, the Duke PT ushers in a new era. The biggest highlight on this new binding is the innovative Quad Lock Ride & Hike toe. In ride mode it provides uncompromising downhill performance with full safety release properties up to DIN 16. Switching the binding to hiking mode is simply a matter of unlocking the upper part of the toe piece and rotating it forward. Pin binding technology is integrated in the base plate underneath the toe housing – it operates in much the same way as Marker’s KingPin and Alpinist models. In uphill mode, you have the option of saving 300 grams per foot by removing the toe housing sections and stowing them in your backpack. To switch to downhill mode, the toe housing clicks back onto the base plate and locks back into place thanks to Auto Quad Lock technology, just by stepping into the binding. Another huge advantage, the Inter Pivot 3 heel piece is the same as that of the new Jester, giving you the security and power transmission of our top of the line Freeskiing bindings while skiing down.