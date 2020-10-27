What’s New from LINE Skis for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Line Blade Buy Now For $900

Created to carve, cut, slash, and burn, the Blade will reignite the euphoria of the turn, leave only deep cut trenches in its wake, and a sh*t eating grin on your face. Featuring a versatile 95mm waist width, a massive shovel, and Gas Pedal Metal technology, the Blade is an aggressive and agile all-mountain charger that will allow you to carve, slash, drift, and power through turns like never before. See it in action on Instagram #LINEblade.

LINE Skis Blade W Buy Now For $800

Developed in collaboration with the side of your brain that craves a feeling it hasn’t even experienced yet, the Blade W is just like its counterpart, The Blade, but it features a slightly narrower waist width at 92mm. Quick edge to edge turning capabilities paired with a tight turning radius make the Blade W the ultimate women’s all-mountain ski. Rip up the groomers all morning long, and plow through the crud in the afternoon with the help of the large shovel, the Blade W will tackle any terrain you throw at it.

LINE Skis Vision 108 Buy Now For $900

The LINE Vision 108 is back for another year and is not slowing down. Created with THC Technology, a featherweight chassis paired with a responsive core allows the Vision to be unlike anything you’ve ever skied. The one freeride ski that can slap down pillow stacks one day and explore far out zones the next, pick up a LINE Vision 108 and see for yourself, because #Skiingisbelieving.

Line Pandora 110 Buy Now For $800

An all-new iteration of the best women’s powder ski on earth. A refined rocker profile, attuned tapering, and a functional 110 waist width marries deep snow performance with hardpack capabilities. Push into the backcountry, float through the secret stashes, and rail back to the lifts. The Pandora 110 opens up a new world of shred-ready potential.