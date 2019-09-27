What’s New from Lib Tech for 2020

This is a special advertising section.



Lib Tech Wreckcreate 102 Buy Now For $649

All Mountain Soft snow focus, the new Wreckcreate 102 is a directional soft snow and powder charging ski that delivers all mountain perfection. A floaty, playful early rise tip entry delivers soft snow ease and versatility while the lively and powerful extended contact camber pocket lays down a mean finish to any turn in all conditions. Revolutionary patented Magen-Traction serrated edge technology has the edge holding power of a narrow ski and makes this the perfect pow stick that rips the whole mountain.

Lib Tech Wunderstick 106 Buy Now For $699

Freeride daily driver, the new Wunderstick 106 is a directional lightweight all mountain and tour friendly shape with bio beans snow shedding construction. Magne-Traction serrated edge technology carves the hard pack, has amazing edge hold on ice and technical terrain encountered outside the ropes. Playful gradual tip entry floats the pow and a medium/firm flex offers resort performance and dependable backcountry stability. The Wunderstick 106 is built as a ripping daily driver that constantly inspires backcountry wandering and the magical wonders that greet those who make their own path.

Lib Tech UFO 105 Buy Now For $649



Freestyle everywhere, the new UFO is the perfect one ski quiver. This is Lucas Wachs’ good time Mt. Bachelor stick. Rips the pow in the morning and destroys natural freestyle features all afternoon and loves a pow hike closer. Longer tip and tail rocker zones make this freestyle contour the ideal ski for hardpack and creative park inspired freestyle moves. Floaty, buttery square tip and tails jib as well as they float…..everywhere you go is a happy place on Lucas’ daily driver.

Lib Tech Backwards Buy Now For $549

Freestyle Park and Pipe, the Backwards with flat lift early rise/camber freestyle contour and a press friendly jib focus that rips everything with the positive hook up of Magne-Traction and a longer camber pocket under foot. This is pipe and park master and Tahoe’s all terrain wizard Colby Albino’s favorite for hard pack days.