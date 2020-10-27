What’s New from J Skis for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

J skis is calling this the “least nerdy touring ski on the market” and we couldn’t agree more! This all-terrain freestyle ski is light enough to get you uphill quick, but way more fun and reliable on the ride down than traditional backcountry skis. The Slacker includes pre-cut high-performance Pomoca skins and an integrated tail notch so skin clips never fall off, previously not possible on twin-tip skis.

The Powder Union felt this ski was quick and powerful with incredible grip on groomers. Testers also noted how much fun they were in bumps and fresh snow. Olympic ex-racer Dixie Normous said, “It’s got race-like precision on firm snow, but in tight trees the subtle rocker made it super easy to float and pivot on a dime.” Everyone agreed these are way more fun than traditional all-mountain skis!

J skis wasn’t messing around naming this ski the Vacation; it’s definitely one of the funnest, most playful wide skis we tested this year. Tester Hugh Jass said, “This ski makes buttering around super easy, and has tons of pop!” Others found it to also be extremely friendly pivoting and smearing turns in the pow, without getting hung up. This ski turns the whole mountain into a terrain park!

We agree with J, this ski is literally no work, ALL PLAY! Everywhere we tested them they made boring terrain super fun! Tester Zane Kushman said, “I felt like a pro poppin’ airs off side hits and buttering rollers, they floated great in boot deep pow too. Crazy how fun they are.” Other Union members agreed, this is one of the most nimble, light and playful all-terrain freestyle skis out.