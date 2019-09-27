What’s New from Icelantic for 2020

This is a special advertising section.



Icelantic Nomad 105 Buy Now For $729

The award-winning Nomad 105 is Icelantic’s flagship model, best-selling ski and the foundation of the Nomad Freeride Collection. Its 105mm platform and bombproof construction allow for great floatation and stability all over the mountain. The Freeride series features our Hybrid Flight Core consisting of poplar and paulownia wood, making the collection lighter and more poppy—allowing you to effortlessly play all over the mountain. This energetic freeride tool is best described as playful, surfy and most importantly: fun. Go ahead, see what everyone has been talking about and get on a pair. Handmade in Denver, CO and backed by a 3-Year “No Questions Asked” Warranty.

Artwork by Parr: The Nomad, Maiden and Scout Freeride Collection highlight some of our favorite creatures in their natural habitats. This year’s Nomad 105 is the story of the bear.



Icelantic Natural 111 Buy Now For $799



NEW for the 19/20 season, the Natural 111 is a powder touring machine. Featuring 31cm of tip rocker, 5mm of camber underfoot and a slightly rockered tail that allows the ski to pivot effortlessly but is still flat enough for utilitarian use. We took everything you love about the Natural 101 and beefed it up with an extra 10mm of width to give that extra sauce on powder days. By utilizing our sustainably sourced, Feather- Weight Core, The Natural 111 combines Icelantic’s signature durability in an ultra-light package, allowing you to be efficient on the way up and confident on the way down. Handmade in Denver, CO and backed by a 3-Year “No Questions Asked” Warranty.

Artwork by Parr: In Nature we strive for adventure. The correlations between exploring the backcountry and painting are very similar: both begin with an unkown path. Through maps and drawings, we’ve illustruated this process for our Backcountry Collection.



Icelantic Women's Riveter 95 Buy Now For $649

Brand new for the 19/20 season, the Riveter all-mountain colleciton was designed to provide skis that could serve as a true one-ski quiver. The Riveter 95’s tapered shape with tip and tail rocker combine with 5mm of camber underfoot creates a ski that excels all over the mountain. At 95mm underfoot, the Riveter is an excellent choice for the whole mountain. If you are a woman looking for a ski that is versatile enough to handle any condition that the mountain provides, the Riveter is the ski for you! Handmade in Denver, CO and backed by a 3-Year “No Questions Asked” Warranty.

Artwork by Parr: Nature is simple, sophisticated, and strong. A drawing on paper or wood block print is an Eastern tradition of recording nature. The Women’s Riveter features a watercolor illustration crafted with earth and aesthetically pleasing colors.

Icelantic Women's Maiden 101 Buy Now For $699

Combining design elements from Icelantic’s top-selling Nomad and our signature “Fly-Weight” Core, the award-winning Maiden 101 is the ultimate women’s-specific Freeride ski! A rockered tip and tail along with 2mm of camber underfoot allows the Maiden 101 to excel when playing in powder, blasting through crud and having fun all over the mountain. The Freeride series features our Hybrid Flight Core consisting of poplar and paulownia wood, making the collection lighter and more poppy—allowing you to effortlessly play all over the mountain. Handmade in Denver, CO and backed by a 3-Year “No Questions Asked” Warranty.

Artwork by Parr: The Nomad, Maiden and Scout Freeride Collection highlight some of our favorite creatures in their natural habitats. This year’s Maiden 101 is the story of the leopard shark.