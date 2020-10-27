What’s New from Head and Tyrolia for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Head Kore 105 Buy Now For $875

If you like to lead your buddies down every run, finding that special line that brings a lifetime of stoke, then the KORE 105 is your ski. This test-winning, top-selling ski features the perfect blend of lightweight and high performance. Smear and carve with ease on what might be the most balanced performing ski on the market. This, Powder Magazines “2018 Ski of the Year”, features an “everyday” 105mm footprint, and will take you and your crew to every secret stash.

Head Kore 99 Buy Now For $800

Engineered to have low weight but high stability, the Kore 99 rejects normal and exceeds all expectations. Though light in weight, its heavy-duty performance gives skiers a smooth, damp, and responsive platform. If you’ve ever wanted a ski that can fly through freshies as easily as it trenches groomers, then look no further, the 99 is for you. Bring on the adventure. #tothekore.

Head Kore 1 Boot Buy Now For $900

All of HEAD’s KORE products share one key principle – maximum performance, minimal BS. Following that ethos, the lightweight KORE 1 boot features a hike-ski mechanism and pin-binding inserts. But, unlike any other touring boot, the KORE 1 is the world’s first to incorporate the revolutionary material Graphene, which promotes powerfully responsive, delightfully damp turns. In other words, touring up is great and skiing down is even better. Finally, every good skier knows that fit comes first, and the KORE 1 features the three keys to a top fit – a moldable shell (Form Fit), a moldable liner (Perfect Fit), and a brand new customizable ankle pocket (Liquid Fit). What goes up must come down better.

Head Kore 2 Boot Buy Now For $775

HEAD is proud to introduce the brand new KORE 2 W. Whether skiing lift laps, sidecountry, backcountry, whatever country – you can make your own path in the KORE 2 W. The amazingly lightweight boot performs like no other due to its precise fit and its unique blend of PU plastic and the revolutionary material Graphene. The 100mm last boasts a moldable shell (Form Fit), a moldable liner (Perfect fit), and a customizable heel pocket (Liquid Fit) that securely cradles the heel and ankle. This boot has it all – great fit, great looks, and most importantly great performance. With all this you can get up to get down in the KORE 2 W.