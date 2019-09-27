What’s New from Head and Tyrolia for 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Head KORE 105 Buy Now For $875

For those of you who live on the edge, the KORE 105 will get you further out there. Prepare to lead your posse with the perfect blend of lightweight and high performance. The 105 balances the ability to both smear and carve with an ease that separates it from the competition. At an “everyday” 105mm foot print, this is the ultimate secret stash seeker. Powder Magazines “2018 Ski of the Year.”



Head KORE 1 Buy Now For $900

All of HEAD’s KORE products share one key principle – maximum performance through minimal BS. Like other touring boots, the KORE 1 boasts light weight, a hike-ski mechanism, and pin-binding inserts. Unlike any other touring boot, the KORE 1 is the world’s first to incorporate the revolutionary material Graphene, which promotes powerfully responsive, delightfully damp turns. In other words, it tours up great and skis down even better. Finally, every good skier knows that fit comes first, and the KORE 1 features the three keys to a top fit – a moldable shell (Form Fit), a moldable liner (Perfect Fit), and a brand new customizable ankle pocket (Liquid Fit). What goes up must come down better.



Head/Tyrolia Attack² 13 GW Buy Now For $275

Tyrolia continues the tradition of “Keeps You Brave” by combining premium downhill performance with ultimate compatibility in the Attack 13 GW. The FR Pro² Toe provides the ultimate combination of elastic travel and return to center forces, and accepts both Alpine and Grip Walk soles. The 3 piece NX FR heel ensures ease of use with rock solid durability by connecting the binding to the ski with a metal heel track.