What’s New from Fischer for 2021

Freeride skis for serious skiers

October 27, 2020 By

Alpine boots 2021

The Ranger continues its legacy as an ultralight freeride boot that is stable and fast while providing high performance groomed slopes, while also offering serious tour walkability. Every component of the Ranger has been scrutinized and refined for 20/21 to provide even better downhill performance.

ranger 107

Stable, lightweight, powerful. The Ranger 107 Ti gives you confidence no matter what the conditions. Extended edge contact, sandwich sidewall wood core, carbon nose and freeski rocker offer a balance of stability and maneuverability for skiing anywhere on the mountain.

Ranger 102 FR

A serious freeride ski for skiers at any skill level. New twin tip design makes this go-anywhere ski ready for both speed and gravity-defying fun. Stable, rugged, and highly maneuverable at all speeds in all conditions, including when climbing is required to reach the best skiing.

Fischer

