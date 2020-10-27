What’s New from Faction for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Faction Agent 3.0

Faction’s genius engineers hit a home run. Boasting arguably the best strength to light-weight ratio on the market, the brand-new Agent 3.0 is the dream crossover ski. Mount it with a tech binding and you’ve got one ski to do it all, from backcountry laps, to all-mountain fun on the frontside, to multi-day touring trips. The ski is designed and tested at Faction’s home in Verbier, Switzerland, and hand-crafted in Austria at the finest manufacturing facilities in the world. Built for epic descents. Built to last.

Faction Agent 3.0X

Faction’s X Series celebrates women. All X models feature the exact same construction as their counterparts in the main, unisex range, and are differentiated solely by length and artwork. The Agent 3.0X is the ultimate quiver killer: Super-light and efficient on the uphill, and absolutely bomber on the downhill. You now have one ski to do it all, whether you’re skiing inbounds or out, in all sorts of conditions. Just ask the Powder Mag ski testers. The raving is real.