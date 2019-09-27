What’s New from Dynastar for 2020

This is a special advertising section



Dynastar Menace PR-OTO F-TEAM Buy Now For $900

Built to handle the deepest days and the most challenging terrain, the MENACE PR-OTO F-TEAM was designed, developed, and approved by Dynastar Factory Team rider Richard Permin. Validated across a diversity of playgrounds, from the bottomless tree skiing of Japan to the big mountain arena of Alaska, the MENACE PR-OTO blends the personality of a fall line seeking missile with playful freeride versatility.



Lange RX 130 Buy Now For $850

Designed to deliver the power and precision demanded by the most committed skiers, the new RX 130 brings a racing pedigree to all-terrain performance for the perfect balance of hard-charging precision and all-day comfort. Our innovative Dual Core shell construction and Dual 3D liner integrate perfectly, ensuring the unparalleled foot-wrapping, precision, and power transmission to Be One with your boots.