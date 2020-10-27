What’s New from Blizzard for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Blizzard Cochise 106 Buy Now For $960

The brand new, redesigned Cochise 106 is relaunched for the ripper who charges from top-to-bottom all day long and walks up to an empty line at 3pm for another round. At 106mm underfoot with two sheets of metal and a rocker-camber- rocker profile, Cochise holds on to what made it a cult favorite with a significant nod to athlete and local hero feedback. Whether the conditions are chalk, chunder, blower or cement – you can ski the Cochise hard without the Cochise being hard to ski.

Blizzard Black Pearl 97 Buy Now For $840

Combining Blizzard’s global Women to Women real-world testing program with next-level Austrian engineering, the new Black Pearl 97 is still a versatile and fun ski, but reengineered to assure you can ski like a boss regardless of conditions. Featuring Blizzard’s TrueBlend Flipcore with Women’s Specific Design, the Black Pearl 97 busts through crud, knives groomers, and feels like magic in softer snow. It’s the kind of ski that makes you feel stronger, ski better, and tackle every day with confidence.

Blizzard Bonafide 97 Buy Now For $900

From crushing crud, to laying it down on the hard park, to navigating your way through untouched pow in the trees, the all new Bonafide is the ultimate all-conditions daily driver. The new TrueBlend Woodcore supplies a crazy smooth flex curve that you can feel in every turn. Blend in an updated sidecut and reduced rocker profile, and the Bonafide is a sick combination of Austrian engineering and diverse field testing. Even when the conditions are less-than-ideal, your ski day will be unforgettable.

Blizzard Rustler 11 Buy Now For $900

Rustler 11 is the ultimate freeride ski to get pitted in your favorite stash or bomb around with your shred posse. Carbon Flipcore DRT supplies ambitious skiers and athletes more control and float, even on steep terrain. From piling up test awards and World Tour Podiums – to leading the charge on patrol rope drops, Rustler 11 is the go-to for steep and deep chargers.