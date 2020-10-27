What’s New from Black Diamond for 2021

This is a special advertising section

Our Helio Carbon 104 is built for dawn-to-dusk backcountry missions where slashing powder stashes is the name of the game. Balancing playful, soft-snow performance with a lightweight build and technical precision for when conditions are variable, the Helio 104 features a pre-preg carbon fiber layup with full perimeter ABS sidewalls for improved dampness and a smooth ride, while the engineered paulownia wood core keeps it lightweight for big vert days in the backcountry. The Helio also maintains a smooth flex and torsional stiffness for reliable, responsive skiing on the way down. Early rise in the tip and tail improves flotation and trail-breaking efficiency, and an ABS tail protector also has an integrated skin-clip tab to keep your skins from sliding off.

A powder ski with the chops for serious technical lines, the Black Diamond Helio Carbon 115 eats up deep snow far from the trailhead. Thanks to its pre-preg carbon fiber layup, engineered paulownia wood core and ABS sidewalls, the Helio 115’s dampness offers a smooth ride. The Helio 115 is light enough for remote expeditions and 10,000-foot days, with the torsional stiffness and smooth flex needed to charge through deep powder or variable crud. Early rise in the tip and tail improves flotation and trail- breaking efficiency, and an ABS tail protector also has an integrated skin-clip tab to keep your skins secure.

Designed with feedback from our pro athlete team, the Boundary Pro 115 is a widewaisted freeride powder ski with a modern rockered profile and powerful, torsionally stiff construction—perfect for B.C. pillow lines, deep resort laps or big Alaskan spines.

Designed with the needs of our pro athlete team in mind, the Black Diamond Boundary Pro 107 is a tuned-up, limited edition ripper that excels on big, consequential lines, high speeds and mixed snow conditions. Building on the playful soft-snow performance of the original Boundary 107, the Boundary Pro features an upgraded flat, solid-core construction for added torsional stiffness that not only makes for powerful, aggressive skiing, but has the dampness and stability to hold its own when the soft conditions run out. Austrian-made with pre-preg fiberglass and a poplar wood core, the Boundary Pro is a big-mountain freeride ski that’s ready to charge.

