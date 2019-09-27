What’s New from Black Diamond for 2020

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New from Black Diamond, the Helio Recon 105 is the daily workhorse for the dedicated backcountry skier aiming to ski everything from technical lines to powder laps. The versatile105mm waist, rockered profile with camber underfoot, and medium turning radius provide solid edge control in variable conditions and ample floatation in deep snow. Made in Austria, the poplar wood core and ABS sidewalls, combine dampening technology borrowed from the award winning Helio construction, to deliver a smooth, compliant, and powerful ride. The Helio Recon 105 emphasizes touring and ski performance while withstanding season after season of abuse. The Helio Recon will be available in 88, 95 and 105mm models.

