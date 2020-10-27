Time-Tested Bindings that We Trust

While these bindings did not debut this year, we reviewed them again. Listed here are the bindings that we trust to keep you clamped while riding, and release only when you want them to.

Salomon STH2 WTR 16 Buy Now For $385

Similar to the Look Pivot, the Salomon STH2 WTR 16 is an all-metal, no-frills binding meant for charging inbounds. The STH 16 is the burliest clamp Salomon offers and provides awesome power transfer when railing turns in any snow condition, a result of its wide platform. I really liked the connection it has to the ski and boot when skiing fast through chopped-up snow. The classic 3D driver toe allows for multiple release points when things go south, and since it’s WTR compatible it can adjust to a variety of different boot soles. While it does release safely, that’s only half the story—this binding is meant to keep you clamped in while charging hard at the resort, so turn up the volume and hold on. Just hope your ACLs do, too.

Marker Kingpin M-Werks Buy Now For $729

The Kingpin M-Werks blends Marker’s lightweight Alpinist tech binding and Kingpin into a package that favors those who embark on longer tours and still want a slightly beefier binding. The toe piece utilizes long-fiber carbon and only two springs, which stiffens up the design while keeping down the weight. It also features anti-ice pads under the springs—a common place to get snow build up leading to prerelease issues.

The release value of 12 and loud snap the heel makes upon clicking in exude confidence, and the binding offers very good power transfer for a touring setup. This is largely thanks to the heelpiece, which applies forward and downward pressure to the ski in the same manner as an alpine heelpiece. At 620 grams, it is light enough to handle a fair bit of touring, and, if you’re flexible, it can even be flipped back into ski mode without stepping out of your skis. The Kingpin M-Werks can be a one binding-quiver for those who tour and occasionally ski the resort. And while the original Kingpin had toe-pin issues and a recall in 2017-2018, the M-Werks has been around for a year now with zero headaches.

Dynafit ST Rotation 12 Buy Now For $659

Dynafit’s ST Rotation 12 took over from their Radical 2—which debuted with 10mm of forward pressure in the heel, a rotational toe piece, and a TUV certification for safety. It’s been a stalwart binding for me while touring over the past four years and has seen all kinds of conditions—pillow lines, surfy powder, hardpack, and breakable crust.

While some folks lamented the earlier version of the rotational toe, the newer Rotation 12 is not only lighter (at 605 grams) and a bit tougher and has an integrated system that keeps the binding centered before you click in the heel. However, that annoyance is easily avoided if you clear the pins when stepping in—something any tech binding skier should do.

Simply clear the snow off your boot, step in, lock the toe and swivel back and forth before stepping into the heel. Then unlock the toe and shred. The Rotation 12 actually makes you clear the toe and in doing so likely prevents pre-releases. In short, this binding is tried and true, comes with a lifetime guarantee, and can handle anything and everything you could possibly throw at it.

Fritschi and Black Diamond Tecton 12 Buy Now For $650

At first glance, the Fritchsi Tecton seems like it’s built with a lot of plastic. But it offers some of the most advanced safety features in a pin-tech like binding and a heel piece that provides power transfer akin to an alpine clamp.

The Tecton stands apart from other tech bindings in its ability to offer 13mm of elastic travel in the toe. It also allows your boot fittings to be set specifically to the toe pins. This feature is meant to reduce injury and to provide a smooth and safe release. And while the toe piece provides safety and reliability—both against prerelease while skiing and the ability to release while ski touring in case of an avalanche—the heelpiece is all about the descent.

Similar to an alpine heelpiece, the connection from the boot to the ski is on a platform rather than floating through a pin interface and provides more power at the end of the turn. It’s not super-light, but if you’re actually going to tour it’s lighter than the alpine transformer bindings (at 678 grams) and has some of the best elasticity and safety features in a tech binding. If you’re on a budget it could pull double duty at the ski area, as long as you’re skiing soft snow.

Marker Griffon 13 ID Buy Now For $239

If you’re looking for an alpine binding and don’t need the full bomber construction of a Pivot or STH the Griffon 13 could float to the top of your list. The large DIN range (4-13) is perfect for young skiers as they cycle through skis, lighter weight chargers, or intermediate skiers looking to up their game.

The wider mount on the toe piece transfers power well as you arc through the apex of a turn and keeps you securely fastened in at high speeds. It also allows Alpine, WTR, and AT sole compatibility, and the heel is the same trusted clamp that has been on the Marker Royal family of bindings for years. A lot of ski brands use this binding for their demo fleets, and for good reason. It’s simple, reliable, and allows the ski to flex naturally underfoot.