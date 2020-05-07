The Layer You Should Always Have In Your Pack

When I first picked up the Ghost Whisperer UL, I didn’t have a ton of confidence that it would keep me warm. At under 7 ounces, it weighed less than my cell phone, and it’s so thin I could practically see right through it. Intrigued by its claims of technical capabilities, I was curious how well this jacket could actually stand up to a few adventures in the mountains.

I am perpetually cold and my unreasonable lack of body heat gives me a great read on a jacket’s insulating capabilities. If the Ghost Whisperer UL could keep me warm, it could keep anyone warm. I set out to test it this winter (admittedly with a backup puffy just in case it didn’t do the trick) on a few ski mountaineering missions in the Tetons. Photo Credit: Mountain Hardwear

The Ghost Whisperer UL is the ultralight version of the best-selling Ghost Whisperer collection, which is already pretty light and packable. The UL is stuffed with 1000-fill goose down, wrapped in a nylon ripstop outer shell with DWR treatment, and zips into either of its hand pockets to stow in your pack.

Despite its minimalist nature, the UL blew me away with its warmth and wind-breaking capabilities. On an exceptionally windy ski tour with temps in the low teens, I threw this jacket on over my midlayer and was perfectly comfortable standing on a pretty cold, exposed summit.

It’s not to say I’d want this as my only insulator on a winter camping trip or sub-zero day, but for most high-output adventures, this extra bit of warmth usually does the trick when paired with other layers. Just two hand pockets keep the design simple, and provides enough space to stash a candy bar or a cell phone. I did miss the addition of a chest pocket, but I guess you have to give up some luxuries if you’re trying to make a jacket this light.

I did find that although the face fabric is made of nylon ripstop, it’s so thin that I ripped a small hole open pretty easily while holding an ice axe. The baffles are small enough that one little hole isn’t detrimental, and it was easy to patch up with some tape, but it’s probably best to keep this layer under a shell if you’re doing anything super technical.

I’ve been wearing it for about four months now, and aside from the small hole from my ice axe, it’s held up really well and is definitely more durable than it looks.

Aside from skiing, the UL is a really versatile spring layer for when the weather changes in an instant after the sun goes down. I like to keep it stuffed in whatever bag I’m carrying, and since it packs down so well, there’s really no reason to not always have it within arm’s reach.

Fit is a little boxy, which is great if you’re using it in adjunct with other layers, but I noticed if I’m wearing it over just a t-shirt it’s not quite as warm since there’s room for air to get in.

The light, packable design of the UL makes this a really solid year-round piece, and a jacket like this makes a hard case for always carrying that extra layer. Even hiking in the middle of the summer, summits are usually susceptible to some wind and far colder temperatures than the valley, and it’s always nice to have a layer like this to throw on.

The UL has become an everyday piece of my kit, adding that little extra assurance of warmth I can deploy in an instant. You never know when you might need it.