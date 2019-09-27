The Best Women’s Skis of the Year

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

D: 134-108-127mm

D: 134-108-127mm

R: 19m



After experimenting for two seasons with a full rocker profile on the Bella, Moment is bringing the ski back to its mustachioed (e.g. rocker-camber-rocker) daily-driver roots. And the women of the Powder Union rejoiced. “I would ski this every day,” says Revelstoke artist Jessica Leahey. “It forces you to be aggressive, and is so rewarding.”

During some fast fall line tree laps on the Red Chair, the Bella and I got into—and, just as importantly, out of—some tight turns in the pockets still harboring fresh snow days after the last dump. Sporting an aspen/pine construction, the Bella is a high-energy ski that feels confident and quick edge-to-edge, even in chunder. Thanks to carbon fiber stringers, the ski is damp enough to soak up vibrations while you boogie around the resort, popping off jumps or dabbling with bigger lines as you please.

You might find Bella’s weak spot if you make a habit of railing big turns on steep groomers, where it chatters on edge at max speeds. The 3.0 iteration debuts with some updates, like a dual-radius sidecut and more taper in the tip and tail, which offers improved powder performance compared to the original Bella. The only fly in the proverbial Tiger Balm is limited length options—that said, the Bella skis true to size and if you do just need a longer length, look to the men’s Wildcat 108.

—Clare Menzel

D: 136-102-126mm

D: 136-102-126mm

R: 18m

This ski is unshakable thanks to a combination of stiffness and a smooth sidecut. Its construction and design lean toward the traditional—it has camber underfoot, a beech and poplar wood core, and ABS sidewalls—and skiers with race backgrounds felt comfortable on it immediately. It pivots easily, thanks to rocker in the tip and the tail, and when the skies opened up at the end of the week, the 102 FR performed well in the fresh powder.

—Heather Hansman

D: 138-106-124mm

D: 138-106-124mm

R: 18m

Salomon doesn’t hide the fact that the construction of the Stella 106 is the exact same as the unisex QST 106. The only difference is the top sheet. Underneath, Salomon slightly tweaked the consistently popular Stella this year to make it damper and more stable, and to made the tip and tail less tapered. The Union found it to be high energy on groomers, and versatile in crud. It’s an intuitive, straight forward ski, that a wide range of skiers can enjoy. If you’re an intermediate skier looking to step up, the Stella is a good option to help you grow.

—Heather Hansman

D: 131.5-102-121.5mm

D: 131.5-102-121.5mm

R: 16m

The Sheeva line has been a consistent favorite at Powder Week for several years. This year’s redesign only further cemented its celebrity status. The poplar, balsa, beech, and paulownia wood core make for a playful and forgiving foundation, while a partial layer of Titanal give the Sheeva 10 it’s strong racer-like backbone. Still, at 1670 grams, this iteration comes in 200 grams lighter this. True to its Austrian roots, the Sheeva 10 maintains it’s ability to deliver precision turns on groomers, yet the 102 mm platform and carbon tips carried me to the top when a sneaker storm dropped a foot of powder on Red.

—Sierra Shafer

D: 139-110-128mm

D: 139-110-128mm

R: 15.5m



Best suited for an aggressive skier who still wants a women’s-specific design, the Santa Ana 110 is a beast to be tamed. Two sheets of Titanal surround a poplar, beech, and balsa core, making it one of the heavier skis in the lineup, but also one of the strongest and most responsive. Early-rise rocker tip made it easy to initiate turns and set an edge but if you’re not on top of this ski, it’s not going to maneuver quickly enough in tight spaces. Start your lunges and leg lifts now. The Santa Ana 110 wants to go fast and hard. Give’r.

—Sierra Shafer

D: 130-95-117mm

D: 130-95-117mm

R: 14.5m

We love how the subtle mountainous top sheet mirrors the ski’s calm smoothness. The Riveter 95 feels consistent in any kind of turn shape. Thanks to its tapered tip and tail, it pivots and slides around easily, and is painless to break out of turns. Tip and tail rocker give it float and release, and five millimeters of camber underfoot keep it in contact on groomers. The Riveter 95 is soft due to the full poplar core. If you like a solid wood ski, mellow days, and you’re looking for consistency and ease of use, instead of zing, Rosie is your girl.

—Heather Hansman

D: 134-98-120mm

D: 134-98-120mm

R: 15.6m



The Powder Union found the versatile 98mm waist and the long effective edge to be the perfect balance of power and fun, adding that the ski stuck to groomers like magnets, but still had great turn initiation. Others found the tip made it easy to roll into turns, even in cruddy snow or tight trees. K2 credits that versatility to the Titanal Y beam, a tuning fork of metal, narrow in the tail, solid edge-to-edge in the waist, and it forks in the tip to give control. The ski also has what they call a Carbon Spectral Braid, an offset mesh of carbon fiber which helps with torsional rigidity and flex. Our only qualms came at super high speeds, where it felt squirrely and less stable than we wanted.

—John Howland

D: 134-106-128mm

D: 134-106-128mm

R: 17m

By my second turn, I was worshipping this big-mountain ski made for small-statured folks. Beneath a double-rockered platform featuring a little more taper at the tail you’ll find a wood core fortified with basalt, Kevlar, and spectra. I spent the morning sampling open fields, playful glades, and skinny treed hallways on our final day at Red, so I was beat—but the Pretty Savage breathed new life into me. I floated fast, cleanly, and with little effort. You may not be satisfied with the edge control on-piste in icy or hardpack conditions, but this ski thrives in a place with bountiful side and backcountry, like Red.

—Clare Menzel