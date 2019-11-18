

Arc'teryx Sentinel AR Buy Now For $499

Bibs have stolen the show lately among freeride and backcountry skiers, but Arc’teryx’s Sentinel AR Pants prove that the success of ski pants isn’t solely determined by suspenders and drop-seat bathroom flaps. Even anti-pant-wearing POSSE members deemed the Sentinel AR Pants a solid choice for almost any day on the mountain, admitting they didn’t miss the bib construction. The weatherproof 3-layer Gore-Tex shell is backed with a soft flannel lining, upping the warmth a few notches for cold lift rides without sacrificing breathability on the uphill. The POSSE loved the double side ventilation zips which dump heat on a dime while skinning or bootpacking, and are fully waterproof when you’re ready to seal yourself off from the storm.

The subtle slim fit scored points with the P.O.S.S.E., a flattering shape yet still roomy in all the right places, and the durable cuffs and instep patches protect the hems from ski edges and wear and tear throughout the seasons. The generous pocket configuration holds everything from a transceiver, keys, or an easy-access snack, and the removable belt loop is a breeze to cinch down or loosen up, depending on your rate of backcountry gummy bear consumption.

Dakine Beretta Buy Now For $440

Dakine updated the Beretta Bib with extra leg room and a full half-moon drop seat. While the three-layer Gore-Tex shell can stand up to harsh winter storms, the Beretta’s smooth lightweight fabric almost feels like a softshell. The stretchy side panels and articulated knees gave more than enough mobility for bootpacking, but are likely too warm for high-output touring days. The P.O.S.S.E. found the dual-entry chest pocket makes a great place to stash a phone and snack, while the dedicated beacon pocket comes in handy. The Beretta fit taller women well without creating the dreaded ankle gap, and the adjustable shoulder straps still made it easy to cinch them up for shorter women.



Eddie Bauer Bc Fineline 2.0 Buy Now For $449

Built with ski guides in mind, the eVent shell feels breathable and lightweight while bootpacking or skinning, and the StormRepel DWR treatment provides necessary protection for menacing conditions. The P.O.S.S.E. was not a huge fan of the bulky Velcro shoulder straps, but removable knee pads designed for kneeling in the snow during avalanche courses, building out a base camp, or taking cover during heli drops got a thumbs up. The full-length vents make it possible to slide the bibs on and off without taking off your boots. Protection and function definitely took priority over style—they lack tailoring around the waist, which could have created a more flattering fit.

Flylow Foxy Buy Now For $420

Dubbed “steezy andy trustworthy” by the P.O.S.S.E., the Foxy Bibs have freshly updated colors for the 2020 season, with the same burly waterproof shell and effortless freeride look that core skiers have come to know and love from the brand.

The three-layer Stormshell Intuitive fabric is treated with a high-performance DWR, providing protection and durability you can hunker down in. Features like the soft flexible fabric and inner and outer side vents make the Foxy Bibs a solid choice for backcountry adventures, while the full-length side zips allow for quick and efficient tree peeing.

High-denier Cordura reinforcements protect against minor abrasion to enhance longevity and the high chest provides enough coverage to rock the Foxy Bibs without a shell while skinning. While the lightweight construction suits uphill days so well, the P.O.S.S.E. recommends wearing extra-thick baselayers if you’re going to lap the resort to prevent a frozen tush on the lift.

Patagonia Untracked Buy Now For $499

Simplicity reigns queen with these rock solid pants. “True workhorse pants you can beat the shit out of in the resort, backcountry, just about anywhere,” said one member of the P.O.S.S.E. Flannel-backed Gore-Tex stretch fabric makes for a fully waterproof and breathable shell that wicks moisture on the uphill. Ample leg pockets stash snacks or a beacon, while the outer thigh vents let you dump heat.

Patagonia slimmed down the silhouette snug in all the right places, while the adjustable waist gives you tons of options for layering and fit. Scuff guards wrap around the entire ankle and like most of Patagonia’s outerwear this season, the Untracked Pants are made with 92 percent recycled nylon.

Picture Organic Clothing Haakon Buy Now For $229

If you’re planning to sink your skis into some seriously deep powder, the Haakon Bibs are a solid choice for storm day riding. The overall design maximizes coverage and protection during heavy snowstorms, keeping you warm and dry while you’re plowing through Cascade Concrete. If you’re not into the full overall design, the bib is removable for a more simple cut. Like all of Picture Organic’s gear, the 2-layer DryPlay shell is built from recycled synthetics with a DWR-treatment free from harmful chemicals. Kudos from the POSSE for caring about the planet.

Shorter POSSE skiers noted that the Haakon Bibs ran a little long, although the adjustable suspenders can help offset that if the fit is just slightly off. The center chest zipper and thigh vents bump up the versatility so you can still rock the Haakons come springtime, and plenty of fully sealed zippered leg pockets keep gear protected and easy to access.

Spyder Solitaire Buy Now For $750

These bibs take a big step away from the brand’s alpine racing roots, delivering a unique freeride look made with DWR-treated triple layer Gore-Tex PRO shell—a solid choice for full-on storm riding. “I wore them on a powder day and felt untouchable from the cold and wind,” said one P.O.S.S.E. skier. The fabric is also relatively lightweight and packable and the slim yet relaxed fit was a plus with the P.O.S.S.E. A few skiers did note that the chest fabric felt a little too bulky, but other skiers felt the spacious pocket was a worthwhile trade off. Leg vents keep you from overheating while skinning. Jury’s out on the bold colorway— some it’s hot, others say it’s not.

Strafe Scarlett Buy Now For $469

Cozy, functional, and easy to pee—what more could a girl ask for? Strafe’s Scarlett Bibs are breathable, waterproof, and insanely good-looking. Strafe built the Scarlett with eVent fabric, a highly permeable waterproof face fabric that’s ideal for uphill days and springtime party skiing. The shell is fully seam-sealed and DWR-treated so you can trust these bibs all season long. The soft elastic halter strap and stretch back panel allow for unrestricted movement and the speediest of bathroom breaks. The P.O.S.S.E. felt the thigh vents were a little small and the Scarlett might not be warm enough for sub-zero temps or frozen Northwest rain. However, the P.O.S.S.E. gave them a 10/10 for butt appeal.



The North Face Purist Buy Now For $550

Ready to crush top-to-bottom tram laps or bust out long days in the alpine, the Purist Bib is an impressive step into freeride territory from The North Face. Constructed with the new Futurelight 3-layer shell, the Purist Bibs are tough enough to stand up to serious winter weather, with an air-permeable membrane that keeps things light and breathable. P.O.S.S.E. skiers were impressed with how dry the Purists kept them, even while skiing through ultra-soggy conditions. A few members also noted that the Purists felt significantly lighter than many other bibs they’d tested, and the soft feel allowed for easy mobility while carving turns or setting a bootpack.

Tons of pockets are ideal for stowing a beacon, map, device, and PB&J, while the long dual-sided zippers make for easy entry and pee breaks as well as quick ventilation while climbing uphill. Despite praise for the technical features, P.O.S.S.E. skiers weren’t too keen on the way the bib top fit around the chest—it was a weird in-between height that hit a little too low yet also a little too high. Besides the chest area, fit was pretty spot on everywhere else, and the khaki color was a P.O.S.S.E. favorite.