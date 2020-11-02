The Best Women’s Pants of 2021

686 GLCR Geode Thermagraph Bib Buy Now For $300

She thick, she cute! More brands should take a note from this heritage snowboarding brand that has bled over into skiing in recent years. Made with two-layer-stretch 20k infiDRY fabric to protect against moisture, these bibs have the added bonus of lightweight 93 percent recycled insulation in the seat and knees is just the right amount. There’s a pocket for everything, plus venting on the inside and outside of the legs that can also be used as side entry, turning these lightly insulted bibs into a very real option for mellow touring as well as resort wear. —Sierra Shafer

Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Bib Buy Now For $699

A lightweight backcountry bib made with high-performance Gore-Tex and a supersoft C-Knit backer, the Sentinel LT Bib knocks it out of the park for both protection and comfort. Hitting just below the chest, the four-way stretch eliminates any snug spots on the bootpack or deep in Trench Town. These bibs don’t have much freeride style, but the performance is hard to beat. These are impeccably made. From fully taped seams, to the jacket-to-pant attachment system, pocket placement, zipped bottom leg gusset, and zipper side entry, no detail has been overlooked. —S.S.

Backcountry Girdwood Gore-Tex Insulated Pant Buy Now For $399

If you’re looking for insulated pants that fit well and perform, you want a pair like these, with a functional Gore-Tex 2L outer and soft microfleece on the inside. I didn’t worry about overheating because of the inner leg vents, though they could be a bit longer. Ideal for storm skiing or those sneaky 20-below bluebird days when you need the added warmth to keep you out for the long haul, the 60g of PrimaLoft insulation in the Girdwood pant will do the trick. —Hannah Barkey

Black Diamond Recon Stretch Bib Buy Now For $399

Stretch pants used to be about fashion, but these technical bibs are all about function and performance—OK, and good butt appeal. Made with durable four-way-stretch fabric and a proprietary 20k/20k solution, BD.dry, these pants feature reinforced cuffs, zippered ventilation, and a padded beacon pocket on the leg. I love the zipped kangaroo pocket, but it may not be roomy enough for women with larger chests. An extended right side zipper is great for easy on, easy off, and for peeing in the woods. The clean finish and attention to detail make this technical piece one of the year’s premium offerings. —S.S.

Eddie Bauer Guide Pro Ski Tour Pant Buy Now For $249

These softshell pants fit, feel, and move like a thick pair of yoga leggings thanks to the Flexion Active Stretch fabric that is surprisingly durable and warm. A DWR finish will keep you dry while massive hip-to-knee vents with two openings let you customize the size and location of the vents when you need to dump heat. Powder gaiters and Cordura cuffs keep snow out while protecting against damage from ski edges and crampons. Don’t judge a book by its cover—these nostalgic, retro hot pants can hang in real terrain. —S.S.

Flylow Gear Siren Bib Buy Now For $500

Designed for big backcountry and mountaineering pursuits, the rugged ripstop material, high waterproof rating, and excellent fit and style make the Siren a go-to for touring and other badass mountain adventures. This is an under-boob” bib, which I love, because I don’t need extra material on top. It features Flylow’s signature barn door opening in back and fits like a dream by hugging curves without restriciton. The thigh-pocket placement keeps my phone safe and accessible. I appreciate the mini zippered pocket on the chest that is so handy for Skittles. It’s clear the Siren is designed to be durable and rugged. —Lindsay Strange

Helly Hansen Switch Cargo Insulated Pant Buy Now For $225

Part of the ULLR freeride collection, this insulated pant is comfortable, breathable, and easy to move in. While 40g of insulation in the seat and knees make them too warm for big backcountry days, these pants feature inner thigh ventilation zippers, so you won’t overheat on short bootpacks or mini lift-accessed tours. Pocket placement is spot on, though I prefer zippers over the Velcro option. Ripstop fabric with two-way stretch plus lightly articulated knees improves range of motion. I liked the relaxed, freeride style and classic details like reinforced cuffs and adjustable waistband. —Maddie Lowe

Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Bib Buy Now For $549

You’ll notice how high quality these bibs are the first time you put them on. Norrøna used only the best materials in the construction, including the most rugged Gore-Tex Pro for optimum waterproofing and breathability. Comfort and mobility ratings are high here too, thanks to the stretch panel across the back and a full-length side zipper that makes pee breaks as easy as they get in bibs. Any skier can appreciate the versatility of this bib, but it will be the backcountry skier who benefits most from the thoughtful attention to detail. —M.L.

The North Face A-CAD Futurelight Bib Buy Now For $549

These bibs are burly, yet surprisingly lightweight and breathable thanks to the Futurelight technology The North Face debuted two seasons ago. Tough enough for big mountain missions and, like, scoring first descents if that’s your thing, the A-CAD bib also boasts a relaxed, freeride fit that gets major style points. Pocket placement on the legs, seam-sealed zippers, and inner vents are also easy to use and well placed, including the side zip that makes them easy to get on and off. Plus, they come in short, regular, or long. The craftsmanship is high end—just what women want. —S.S.

Outdoor Research Carbide Bibs Buy Now For $299

These bibs take the cake for me this season. Made with a 40-denier Pertex Shield waterproof fabric, this bib strikes the right balance between protection and mobility. They are stretchy, not stiff, they’re long enough for my 5’11” frame, and they are ultra-comfortable thanks to stretch in the fabric and suspender straps made by Arcade Belts. With all the features of a great backcountry bib—venting, beacon pocket, inner thigh zips, and gaiters—they also have plenty of style. This is my top pick for my bottom half. —S.S.

Patagonia Stormstride Pant Buy Now For $500

Patagonia’s most active waterproof shell hits the jackpot when it comes to backcountry touring gear. These things feel like butter! Fully sealed seams and gaiters keep wet snow out while their breathable H2No fabric allows water vapor (read: sweat) to escape when you’re heating up. Side zips are a given—and they are accessible even if you’re wearing a harness to do something you won’t tell your mom about until after. A classic cut, a sustainable business model, the Stormstride pant moves and breathes easy as pie. —S.S.

Picture Organic Clothing Exa Pants Buy Now For $200

If you’re hill banging this season, the Exa Pants feature 20k/15k waterproof/breathable protection and 40g of insulation for warmth without bulk, plus mesh thigh vents to dump some heat. For taller women, the inseam is plenty long and the fit offers an athletic, feminine shape. The fleece lining and stretch waist gaiter are ultra-comfortable, and high-waisted pants like this are always superior. Overall, these eco-friendly pants are cozy, flattering, and allow for unrestricted movement for inbounds laps with friends. —H.B.

Roxy Prism Gore-Tex Stretch Bib Pant Buy Now For $350

Voila! Proof that performance apparel doesn’t have to be boring. Roxy took full advantage of the Gore-Tex 2L stretch technology in creating these insulated bibs ideal for resort days—and didn’t skimp on style. When paired with a shell jacket, I’m comfortable in 20degree temperatures and can dump heat if needed through the mesh inner leg vents. Made with 100 percent recycled polyester, treated with a water repellent free of PFCs, and featuring fully taped seams, wet storm skiing is NBD in these long, flattering bibs. A dry butt is a cute butt. —S.S.

Salomon Proof LT Insulated Pant Buy Now For $250

Salomon designed this insulated pant to offer warmth, weather protection, and comfort. The 20k/20k outer protects against wind and moisture while remaining breathable, and 40g of PrimaLoft insulation is just enough to keep you comfortable inbounds, though likely too warm for a long ski tour. Not too slim, but narrower than a freeride fit, the waistband is adjustable and the four-way stretch makes them easy to move in on the bootpack or in the air. I recommend a Daffy a day for max good vibes this winter. —S.S.

Stio Environ Bib Buy Now For $449

This is a burly pair of bibs with big scuff guards and thick material that will stand up to day-in, day-out beatings. The fit is loose and roomy, even on an athletic body, meaning there’s room to layer when it gets frigid. As a ski coach who uses equipment and gear very hard, I can assure you these bibs can withstand a good beating. Two great details: a barn door opening for bathroom breaks and the unique button closure that adds a little flair of style. Articulated knees improve mobility; I can go anywhere in the Environ bib. —L.S.

Strafe Scarlett Bib Buy Now For $489

Born in Aspen, where the women know how to look good and ski hard, it’s no surprise the Scarlett is a high-performance bib with style. Strafe’s eVent DV Flex material sets this bib apart as one of the softest, most comfortable pairs we tested. The halter suspender combined with the stretchy back panel, air-permeable stretch face fabric, and extended side zip allows for easy movement and access when nature calls. And when the mountains call, the fully seam-sealed, three-layer construction and DWR finish deliver all the protection you need. Even for Aspen. —S.S.