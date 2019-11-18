

Arc'teryx Sentinel AR Buy Now For $625

New this season, the flannel-backed, fully-sealed Gore-Tex shell provides just enough insulation to get by without a midlayer, with a spacious fit that lets you add a puffy if you need to. WaterTight zippers, a powder skirt, and oversized cuffs keep snow from sneaking in, and the helmet-compatible StormHood make it ideal for lift-accessed storm skiing. Spacious hand pockets hit just above the waist for easy access even with a backpack strap. The P.O.S.S.E. loved the long freeride cut that adds a little extra protection while sitting on the lift—not to mention style.



Armada Resolution GTX 3L Buy Now For $499

Equally at home lapping weekday morning powder as it is at the local watering hole, Armada’s Resolution GTX 3L Jacket may look like a freeride renegade, but it also has major technical chops. The three-layer Gore-Tex shell, C-Knit backer, and fully-taped seams pack a solid moisture-repelling punch. Ample pocket storage is a big plus here too. The clean, tailored fit and bright design was a big hit with the P.O.S.S.E. and skiers agreed the longer, trim fit may suit taller skiers better as it won’t impede their range of motion around the hips.



Eddie Bauer BC Fineline Buy Now For $549

A burly jacket that can stand up to deep Japow trips and windy summits, Eddie Bauer’s BC Fineline Jacket was a favorite among the P.O.S.S.E. for its no-nonsense attitude towards weather protection. eVent Expedition and Alpine shell fabrics work together to blend toughness and breathability, while tons of accenting features keep sleeves in place and hoods tucked securely around your helmet. Internal mesh pockets stash a dry balaclava, glove liners, or a spare lens, with backpack compatible pockets for snacks and devices.

The P.O.S.S.E. gave a round of thumbs up for color options—the subtle colorblock design lets you stay visible without feeling overly flashy. While the POSSE was unanimously impressed with the BC Fine Line’s ability to shut out hostile weather, a few members noted the fit of the jacket was a little too baggy and not quite as flattering as some of the other women’s shells out there. Still, if you want to stay dry in a storm, the BC Fine Line is by no means a compromise.



Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Buy Now For $600

An everyday freeride shell that transitions seamlessly from the resort to the backcountry, the P.O.S.S.E. was impressed with the versatility this jacket had to offer. Although it feels like a softshell, the DWR-treated woven backer is completely waterproof, with a microporous membrane that lets heat escape on the uphill. The hand and chest pockets are easy to access with a pack on, and the powder skirt lies flat, keeping a low profile while skiing. The oversized underarm vents provided tons of ventilation when touring, while the oversized hood and cuffs make the Odin Mountain a solid choice for storm day riding.



ORAGE Horizon Buy Now For $650

A durable big-mountain shell, the Horizon struck the perfect balance between style and function. The three-layer waterproof Dermizax membrane is backed up with DWR-treated ripstop nylon for a durable, breathable finish. The removable insulated vest was a favorite among the P.O.S.S.E. The tailored fit complemented by articulated elbows and a four-way stretch powder skirt allows comfortable movement. “It fits like a tailored shirt, but has enough stretch to let you move without it feeling constricting,” said one P.O.S.S.E. skier. While the Horizon might not stand up to a super-soggy PNW storm day, it’s a solid choice for 95 percent of the season.



Patagonia Untracked Buy Now For $650

A jacket built for the deep days we all dream of, Patagonia’s Untracked Jacket remains a fan favorite for protection in blower conditions and northwest hailstorms alike, with an updated eco-friendly construction and svelte silhouette. The three-layer Gore-Tex shell is constructed with 92% recycled synthetics, part of Patagonia’s commitment to making 100% of their 2019-2020 shells with recycled materials. Mega points from the POSSE for setting new standards for sustainability in manufacturing.

The Untracked Jacket is a solid choice for a resort shell with a fixed low-profile powder skirt, adjustable cuffs, pass pocket, and a zippered chest pocket with headphone routing capabilities so you can headbang to AC/DC on the lift. Pit zips let you dump heat for quick bootpacks and the fixed hood has a two-way adjustment system for a natural feel while on the move. The P.O.S.S.E. noted that the Untracked Jacket had a slightly slimmer fit than models from the last few years, a welcome update since Patagonia outerwear can tend to run on the boxy side.



Picture Haakon Buy Now For $350

Picture is always doing unique things with their prints and colorways and this is no exception—it looks feminine without being too loud. In addition to a unique look that’s sure to score a few lift line compliments, the Haakon is packed with features that can stand up to midwinter riding. The fully-sealed DryPlay membrane keeps you dry bell to bell, while the Core Max lining is soft and breathable when your heart rate starts to spike. Picture also got major kudos from the P.O.S.S.E. for making this jacket with recycled and organic materials and a DWR treatment free of harmful chemicals.



Stio Environ Buy Now For $450

When a Jackson Hole-based brand claims something is “bomb-proof”, you know they tested it in blisteringly cold Teton weather that could send even the most weathered skiers running for a hot toddy in the base lodge. Ringing in at a solid 11 out of 10 from the POSSE, you know there’s something special going on with the Environ. Designed to slide seamlessly from first tram to long foot-powered days, the Environ is lightweight, versatile, and burly enough to handle unforgiving winter storms in its native Teton Range. The POSSE was impressed with how well the fully sealed 3-layer Dermizax shell performed in snow and rain, beading water without feeling stiff and crunchy like many waterproof shells can.

Features like a storm-sealing hem, adjustable snow skirt, and zippered cuffs are made for deep days inbounds, while underarm zips and backpack-compatible hand and chest pockets allow for comfortable and efficient backcountry travel. The only inkling of a drawback the P.O.S.S.E. found with the Environ was the lack of pass pocket on the sleeve. Not a bad trade off for a shell that garnered praise from the entire crew.



Strafe Eden Buy Now For $599

Subtle style, a flattering silhouette, and clean lines—it’s no surprise that the Eden Jacket hails from the Roaring Fork Valley. Designed as an everyday shell for resort ripping, the Eden stands up to thick PNW storms thanks to a bomber Recon Elite 3-layer membrane and light Polartec Alpha Direct insulation. The air-permeable 4-way stretch face fabric allows for ample breathability and mobility, so although there’s a light layer of insulation, the Eden comfortably sails through bootpacks and backside laps.

Tons of fleece-lined pockets are easy to access with your gloves still on, and the helmet-compatible hood and chin guard are also backed with fleece for soft relief from icy wind burn. Thumbhole cuffs keep the sleeves in place while you readjust your gloves, and the removable powder skirt lets you lighten your load if you’re headed into the backcountry. The P.O.S.S.E. did feel that the lightweight construction would lend itself better to warmer days at the resort, so if you’re planning on skiing in sub-zero temps, definitely think about layering up. Still, big thumbs up from the crew for the stylish colorways this season.



The North Face Purist Jacket Buy Now For $649

The lightweight feel and breathability of the Purist makes it a great option for backcountry skiing and big mountaineering objectives. “It’s great if you’re going to bag some peaks and don’t want to change layers 15 times to regulate temperature,” said the P.O.S.S.E., The light, packable design and high-denier three-layer shell with the brushed tricot backing is soft and breathable. The hyperarticulated fit still has room to add an insulated layer and is designed to move with you while you’re ripping turns downhill or snaking your way up a tricky bootpack. “If you can wear this up Everest, you can certainly rip a day of resort laps in it,” said the P.O.S.S.E.