The Best Women’s Jackets of 2021

686 686 GLCR Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket Buy Now For $320

This is an impressive technical piece from a more resort-centric brand, best used for spring skiing, slackcountry missions, or as an outer layer on midwinter days. Sans pit zips, I found it too warm to tour in, but the Cross Strap System acts to suspend the jacket on your back when you need to cool down. Plus, without any superfluous extras, it packs down small in the top of my pack. I give it big style points for the long length that covers my butt without impeding mobility in the hips. Made with two layers of Gore-Tex, it’s everything you need to ward off snow, wind, and rain. —Sierra Shafer

Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket Buy Now For $699

The Sentinel LT Jacket is a technical shell of the highest level. Made with top-of-the-line Gore-Tex 3L with their C-Knit backer, it’s as durable and weather resistant as it is comfortable, though also a bit stiff for the first season of wear. Equipped with a helmet-compatible hood, all the right pockets, backpack-compatible pit vents, it’s ideal for touring. The longer length provides extra protection, but, combined with the modern colorways, also gives this jacket a lot of style that looks right at home in the resort and in town. —S.S.

Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Jacket Buy Now For $399

A solid option for resort days, short tours, and lift-assisted backcountry, this jacket is best for skiers who understand layering. At 5’10″, the size medium fits me well enough to allow for a thin puffy underneath without restricting movement. Designed to block all snow and wind, the cut is long and the wrist gaiters work well to seal with my gloves. I appreciate details like the large underarm vents, goggle wipe, and pass pocket. The powder skirt is removable, but didn’t ride up when I used it. Plus, the fleece lining kept my skin from being irritated. Comfort is key. —H.B.

Black Diamond Recon Stretch Shell Buy Now For $399

I love this jacket because it’s high performance and low profile and doesn’t scream “tech nerd.” Made with the brand’s waterproof/ breathable solution, BD.dry, it’s well equipped to handle the wet weather of the East Coast or PNW. Adequate ventilation and chest pockets for storing skins make it a go-to for backcountry missions. The tailored, trim cut fits over curves, but I was wishing for a two-way zipper from the bottom up for more room in the hips. Overall, it’s a no-nonsense, practical choice with style. —S.S.

Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Jacket Buy Now For $399

Every skier needs a down insulating layer, and Eddie Bauer has been making them since 1956. The MicroTherm 1000 is meant for layering under a shell in wet conditions, or as an outer layer in dry conditions so long as you’re not coming up against any rocks or trees that could tear it. It’s extremely warm and equally light. It packs down into its own chest pocket, so it’s a no-brainer to shove this in your pack every time you go out this winter. The best feature? Stretch panels on the side that balance the heat and make it one of the easiest layers to move in. —S.S.

Flylow Gear Lucy Jacket Buy Now For $400

This is how you do feminine style the right way. Flylow manages to pull it off with the Lucy. She’s not just good looks, either. Made with thee-layer, stretch Stormshell Intuitive fabric, the Lucy earns an 20k/20k waterproof and breathability rating. I love, love, love the long, relaxed cut that is soft, malleable, and still tough as nails. Other nice features include a helmet-compatible hood, three exterior pockets, an internal phone pocket, a pass pocket, and 12-inch pit zips for the win. —S.S.

Helly Hansen Powderqueen Jacket Buy Now For $450

The updated Powderqueen 3.0 looks as utilitarian as it is. I loved the long, relaxed fit that offers added comfort, protection, and style without restricting movement in my legs. Made with breathable, waterproof Helly Tech Performance 2L fabric and insulated with 60g of PrimaLoft in the body and 40g in the sleeves and hood, this is a storm-day jacket for inbounds laps midwinter. Thanks to under-arm vents, I could dump heat on the lift. The powder skirt is not removable, but stays out of the way if you don’t want to use it. Complete with a goggle shammy, insulated phone pocket, and pass pocket, the Powderqueen is the royal treatment. —Maddie Lowe

Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Jacket Buy Now For $649

This is the ideal combination of function and style. The feminine, freeride cut in muted neutral colors of high-performance Gore- Tex Pro is what hard-charging women want and deserve. The Tamok is extra breathable, waterproof, and windproof, making it reliable in all terrain and weather. Smart details such as the double zipper with ventilation option down the front prevent the asymmetric longer back cut from limiting mobility on the uphill, while the helmet-compatible storm hood, under-arm and chest vents, adjustable hem, and adjustable sleeve cuffs let you dial in the fit just how you like it. —M.L.

The North Face A-CAD Futurelight Jacket Buy Now For $600

Designers put a lot of extra effort into their women’s line this year, and the hard work shows in this retro-inspired armor for bigmountain shredding. Futurelight fabric gives it a comfortable feel while providing waterproof, breathable, high-stretch protection from rocks, snow, ice, branches, and spilled beer. The drop hood is a big plus, and I’m gaga for the long fit, too, because it makes me feel that much warmer and more secure. The two-way front zipper is another great detail, as is the way the zippered vents are backpack compatible. —S.S.

Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket Buy Now For $299

Outdoor Research caught my eye with their award-winning Hemispheres kit two seasons back. I dig this jacket for a lot of the same reasons: It’s understated while fully functional, plus it has all the bells and even a few whistles. Offering 3L protection in a stretchy shell great for the backcountry or an active day inbounds, the Carbide fits long and is easy to move in. (I love the double separating front zipper for extra hip room.) Complete with a helmet-compatible hood with a brim, pit zips for temperature control, and plenty of useable pockets, the Carbide isn’t lacking much. —S.S.

Picture Organic Clothing Aeron Jacket Buy Now For $400

As an avid backcountry skier who prefers to layer with uninsulated shells, I love this versatile jacket. The sleeves are plenty long (I’m 5’10”) and length in back keeps snow and wind out. It’s also made from repurposed sugarcane waste that is converted into biobased polyester with 20k/20k membrane. The feminine silhouette is roomy enough to allow for layers. It’s easy to dial in the fit details in the storm hood, sleeve cuffs, and wrist gaiters, and the fitted bottom hem eliminates the need for a powder skirt. The thin, compressible material fits well in my pack. —Hannah Barkey

Patagonia Stormstride Jacket Buy Now For $499

Another classic from Patagonia, the ultrasoft feel of this jacket is what stands out. Of course we know it is waterproof and breathable to the max, so I looked for other details to make this touring jacket stand out. Truly it’s the understated fit and features I appreciate most. It’s all here: pit zips, storm hood, the right amount of pockets in the right amount of places, and a cut and style that is neither tech-centric nor urban. The Stormstride jacket is a minimalist’s dream that will not leave you wanting. —S.S.

Roxy Essence 2L Gore-Tex Jacket Buy Now For $500

Finally, a fun print and some style to get excited about—and no, that doesn’t come at the expense of performance in this Gore-Text jacket. With a 20k/20k waterproof and breathability rating and 60g of PrimaLoft insulation, the Essence is a fun, cozy piece for cold days in bounds. When the storm comes in, the shaped collar and helmet-compatible hood batten down just right. The adjustable hood and wire-rim visor are great little details to make you feel protected and secure in this jacket, as are the stretch wrist gaiters—something I can’t ski without. —S.S.

Salomon Proof Light Insulated Jacket Buy Now For $350

Pssst, Mom, you need this jacket. (She’s always cold!) Featuring 20k/20k fabric and 60g of insulation, this jacket keeps the cold out and warmth in, but only as much as you need: Dial in your ideal temperature like a thermostat with the vent system. Wider than an active Euro-fit, but slimmer than a relaxed, urban fit, middle of the road is a good thing here, and the jacket’s stretch adds comfort and mobility. When you wake up on a ski day that just looks cold, this cozy cocoon will allow you to stay out longer than you have before. —S.S.

Stio Raymer Jacket Buy Now For $399

This is my go-to choice for an all-around, everyday backcountry and resort jacket that has a clean, simple look and functions the way you need to use it on a daily basis. The Raymer is a no-nonsense shell with solid waterproofing. The material is surprisingly soft, almost like a yoga pant, while rugged enough to tolerate intensive use. There are plenty of stash pockets and an inner mesh pouch, which I like to quickly stow stuff for easy access. Though I could use more ventilation, this simple, straightforward jacket is a great option for backcountry or big-resort skiing. —Lyndsay Strange

Strafe Lynx Pullover Buy Now For $599

Eeek! I love this new jacket from Strafe. Using the same soft, breathable eVent DV Flex fabric Strafe is known for, and featuring a longer, tailored fit, this jacket delivers on style and performance. An anorak-style 3L shell is easy on, easy off thanks to long front and side zippers. While I would typically rock an anorak in the resort, this pullover is plenty technical for backcountry days or early morning bowl laps. It’s also the ideal spring schussing piece. Meet me at Corn O’ Clock. —S.S.