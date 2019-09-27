The Best Touring Skis of the Year

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

HEAD Kore 99

4FRNT Raven 104

BLIZZARD Zero G 105

INSTINCT Pretty Savage

RMU North Shore 108

DPS Alchemist Wailer 110

ICELANTIC Natural 111

Head Kore 99 Buy Now For $800

D: 134-99-120mm

R: 17m

The Kore 99 is ideal for firm snow and on-piste precision. A karuba wood core with Koroyd and carbon layered with graphene in the tips and tails makes for a responsive and predictable lightweight ski. Polyester fleece is woven into a semi-cap construction which creates one of the lightest skis in its category, while retaining incredible power and pop. The Kore 99 felt like a touring specific rig to me on the uphill, but absolutely crushed similar models on the descent. Back in bounds it continued to provide massive amounts of punch in a small package, it is easily one of my favorite skis.

—Sam Cox

4FRNT Raven 104 Buy Now For $649

D: 121-104-122mm

R: 29m

Designed by Eric Hjorleifson around a reverse camber template, this ski is intended to be powered from the portion underfoot in contact with the snow, allowing the tips and tails to break free. This enables you to pivot, change radius, or load them up for a snappy turn with minimal energy exertion and maximum fun. The Raven has a semi-cap construction, blended with ABS sidewalls and is powered by a maple and aspen wood core with hints of carbon. It excels in soft snow and is equally at home cranking turns through steep trees as it is leaving long arcs through untracked pow on an open face. Because of the reverse camber design, the floatation is outstanding.

—Sam Cox

Blizzard Zero G 105 Buy Now For $960

D: 134-105-120mm

R: 23m

With the new Zero G 105, Blizzard has taken a giant leap towards bridging the gap between aggressive backcountry skiers and demanding downhillers alike. Tip-toeing in at 1650 grams, Blizzard’s redesigned Carbon Drive 2.0 technology combined with a longer turning radius greatly improves the ski’s torsional rigidity in variable terrain and stability at speed. Lightweight paulownia construction combined with an increased contact surface allows for optimal grip on all types of terrain and snow, from pockets of deep powder to wedges of thick crust.

—John Howland

Instinct Pretty Savage Buy Now For $900

D: 134-106-128mm

R: 17m

By my second turn, I was worshipping this big-mountain ski made for small-statured folks. Beneath a double-rockered platform featuring a little more taper at the tail you’ll find a wood core fortified with basalt, Kevlar, and spectra. I spent the morning sampling open fields, playful glades, and skinny treed hallways on our final day at Red, so I was beat—but the Pretty Savage breathed new life into me. I floated fast, cleanly, and with little effort. You may not be satisfied with the edge control on-piste in icy or hardpack conditions, but this ski thrives in a place with bountiful side and backcountry, like Red.

—Clare Menzel

RMU North Shore 108 Buy Now For $899

D: 132-108-118mm

R: 21m

This is a sturdy skier’s ski—a strong confidence inspiring, edge-biting, downhill charging ski. I would not describe this ski as playful, but the strength does allow a skier to get a ton of power out of it on a groomer, which is unlikely for a ski this width. It floats well, too, as you’d expect from a 108. I’d love to tell you that this ski would chatter on a groomer, sink on a pow day, or look like overkill in the Jay Peak tram line, but alas, it’s a hard charger’s quiver-killer. Put this one on your list.

—Spencer Harkins

DPS Alchemist Wailer 110 Buy Now For $1299

D: 136-110-120mm

R: 22m

The Alchemist Wailer 110 is a great option for someone looking for a wider touring ski that doesn’t weigh a ton. The tapered nose allows you to cut through the snow both on the downhill and when you are breaking trail. The stiff tail is one of the ski’s strongest points. Often times, skis with this much carbon tend to lose power at speed and make you feel as if you are not in control, but the Alchemist 110 kept going and had me feeling confident. The long effective edge makes this ski stable in the arc of a turn and helps reduce some of the chatter found in skis with massive amounts of tip rocker. Keep this ski in the backcountry and you’ll be right at home.

—Dane Weister

Icelantic Natural 111 Buy Now For $799

D: 142-111-127mm

R: 21m

While the initial weight might not impress the hardcore alpinist, Icelantic Ski’s Natural 111 is here for everyone else. Crafted with performance and durability in mind, the directional shape, wide shovel and slimmer tip makes this ski a dream for an aggressive skier. It takes large radius turns at speed with incredible grip and, when it’s deep, acts like a 125mm surfer, floating without compromising its hunger for speed. The softer tip teams up with its rigid body and allows for a snappy, powerful ride that never compromises stability. Hands down, I’ve never had a better downhill experience on a touring ski, so I wouldn’t keep these in the garage when you head for the chair.

—John Howland