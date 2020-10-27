The Best Touring Boots of 2021

Dynafit Hoji Free 110 Buy Now For $750

Flex: 110

Last: 102mm

Weight: 1500g

The Hoji Free 110 is the little brother of the Hoji Free 130, brand new for this coming season. The 110 comes with a slightly softer flex than its predecessor, but it is entirely capable as an all-conditions touring boot.

The 110 still features the smooth flex that ramps up as you roll from your ankles. It’s quick and powerful and a good option for those who don’t need a 130 flex, but want the excellent design features of a Hoji Free boot.

The boot feels locked in around the heel and ankle and has a smooth, progressive flex. The Hoji Free 110 is the little brother that can hang, not a watered-down version, I was impressed by its ability to still have solid performance both running inbounds laps in January and arcing powder and navigating ice chunks down the back side. —Erme Catino

La Sportiva Vega Buy Now For $679

Flex: 115

Last: 102.5mm

Weight: 1445g

Right out of the box, we were impressed with how insanely comfortable the Vega was. This is no small feat for an uphill-oriented touring boot, and we would be happy to spend 12 hours in these. The Dual-Axis Cuff facilitates a long, smooth stride with an extended 60°-degree range of motion, with the hinging buckles on top of the foot making a subtle but noticeable difference.

The fit can be a little tricky to dial in. While they worked really well for me, another tester didn’t mesh well with the Vega’s fit. We suggest working with a boot fitter to make sure you get these right.

If you get the correct fit, this is a really comfortable, high-performance touring boot meant for serious uphillers. I skied confidently and then drove my manual car like I was in sneakers. —John Howland

La Sportiva Vega Women's Buy Now For $679

Flex: 115

Last: 102.5mm

Weight: 1245g

This boot is SO light. While touring, it has a good range of motion. Perhaps most importantly, for a skimo-style boot, there’s nothing futzy about it. It feels like a reliable, light plug-and-play boot for big, long missions.

I had some pressure points in the tongue that weren’t so comfortable. When skiing, there is definitely some of that not-so-smooth Grilamid flex feeling. But it’s certainly more of an uphill boot than a downhill boot. All told, this is the volcano-skiing boot of my dreams right now.

I am looking forward to taking it for a long, long walk this winter because that seems like what this boot is best for. —Heather Hansman

Tecnica Zero G Tour Scout Women's Buy Now For $960

Flex: 115

Last: 99mm

Weight: 1360g

These boots look legit! Luckily, they ski legit too. There are different flex settings, and I feel like I’m in a race boot with the shaft tilting more forward than usual, immediately putting my leg in a good flexed-ankle position. That said, these boots don’t allow for as much walking range as other touring boots.

This boot will perform really well for aggressive skiers who always flex their shins (because in these boots, you have to). They’re great on mellower terrain and will crush through any snow surface. The Zero G Scout is awesome for a quick tour-to-shred kind of line. —Katie Ryan

SCOTT Freeguide Carbon Buy Now For $900

Flex: 130

Last: 101.5

Weight: 1430g

The Scott Freeguide Carbon has a progressive flex, which, combined with a solid forward lean and, and heel hold results in an extremely skiable touring boot. It’s comfortable and its wide last will fit a good range of skiers. The boot is lightweight at 1430g, given it’s designed as a touring boot, the Freeguide Carbon has a great balance of weight and power for a higher-end ski boot.

SCOTT’s new boot has a unique design, called cabrio hybrid construction, which combines typical overlap construction with a three-piece cabrio and tongue. I appreciated the intelligently-placed toe and instep buckle locations. The BOA feature on the liner allows for a snug fit, though skiers with lower-volume feet may find they have to over-tighten a bit.

The Freeguide Pro is a touring boot for intermediate skiers looking for something with medium stiffness. Don’t be deterred by the stated 130 flex. For advanced skiers, it can handle most conditions—it just needs to be finessed and perhaps updated with some aftermarket adjustments. —Erme Catino

Dalbello Quantum Asolo Factory Buy Now For $1000

Flex: 95

Last: 99

Weight: 950g

The Quantum Asolo Factory is a superlight skimo-style boot for the longest approaches and deep backcountry trips. It’s featherweight 950 grams make for more of a slipper than a boot, but if you want to get as far away from the throngs of humanity as quickly as you can, this could be your boot.

I really liked how well-integrated the gaiter on these boots is, and that it’s burly enough to avoid getting soggy and wet. The boot’s fit was anatomical and felt secure with no heel lift.

Dalbello’s new technology is pretty innovative. Rather than molding the shell in one piece, the two sides of the shell are molded independently and then fused together via a laser. This allows them to carve better contours in the shell material to make the boot this light, thin, and stiff. The shell is a stiff Grilamid and carbon layup that doesn’t have the brick-wall feel at the end of the flex.

This boot is not meant for hard-charging and dynamic skiing. But with its interesting new technologies, ultra-light weight, and walkability, skimo skiers and intermediate level tourers may find this boot to be a specialized tool that meets their needs. —Erme Catino

Scarpa F1 LT Buy Now For $799

Flex: 100

Last: 100mm

Weight: 920g

Out of the box, this boot is ready to go uphill. Fast. The F1 Lt is extremely light, (barely) weighing in at 920 grams. Walking uphill, they have a ridiculous range of motion, 12 degrees more than the La Sportiva Vega. I felt like I was accelerating on the toe pivot point as I ascended. The boots are also relatively affordable for the ultralight category.

In keeping with skimo traditions, these boots were not remotely comfortable despite being a good fit. The double power strap was a confusing feature that I didn’t feel was necessary. Absolutely terrifying to ski down in, they make a very intentional compromise between uphill efficiency and downhill performance.

This boot is perfect for long—really long—ski tours with minimal downhill skiing or racing uphill on a budget. The ideal Scarpa F1 Lt skier loves techy boots and dreams of being the beer league skimo champion. —John Howland