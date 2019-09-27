The Best Powder Skis of the Year

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

NORDICA Enforcer 110

4FRNT Hoji

ELAN Ripstick 116

K2 Mindbender 116C

LA SPORTIVA Vapor Float

LINE Outline 117

DYNASTAR Menace PR-OTO

RMU YLE 118

ROSSIGNOL Black Ops 118

SALOMON QST 118

Nordica Enforcer 110 Buy Now For $900

D: 140-110-129mm

R: 18.5m

For a big ski loaded up with two sheets of metal, the Enforcer 110 is a nimble in bounds choice meant to be a daily driver anywhere out West. It didn’t take the Union long to find the sweet spot. “It took me two turns to feel like I’d been skiing it all season,” one skier said. Tip and tail rocker, paired with a tight sidecut makes the ski easy and intuitive despite its behemoth size and metal layup. The Enforcer 110’s multilayer construction will give you the confidence to charge big lines fast, while still being able to tackle the bump run back to the lift.

—Dave Stergar

4FRNT Hoji Buy Now For $799

D: 127-112-119mm

R: 30m



If you want a ski that will absolutely crush pow and make you feel like a champ when you’re out ski touring, grab the 4FRNT Hoji. The poplar and paulownia core creates a familiar flex and stiffness, while reducing the overall weight.

It may not be as light as some of the carbon touring skis out there, but the Union was stoked to have the Hoji’s performance capabilities on the way down. Its reverse camber is great for floating through pow, but it also allows for smoother and more efficient ski touring.

Because you have a larger surface area on the snow, you do not waste energy pushing the camber out of your ski with every step. And your skins can grip more easily, too.

—Clare Menzel

Elan Ripstick 116 Buy Now For $950

D: 143-116-132mm

R: 20.3m

Able to navigate fresh powder and chopped up afternoon snow, the Ripstick 116 is a great big mountain ski that stays stable at speeds. The 3D carbon tubes that aid the paulownia, beech, and poplar wood core add torsional stiffness and allow for a springy feeling ski weighing 1900 grams. The composite tip inserts (Vaportip) reduce tip chatter at speed while tip to tail carbon tube construction helps the Ripstick hold an edge on hard snow. The Amphibio technology (rockered outside tip) and traditional camber underfoot allowed it to arc turns in all conditions.

—Dave Stergar

K2 Mindbender 116C Buy Now For $950

D: 143-116-133mm

R: 22.9m

Introducing a Carbon Spectral Braid to create a tip that is more torsionally rigid than its tail, while maintaining an even flex profile throughout the ski, K2 created a user-friendly ski that held up to my rigorous testing. This ski did exactly what I wanted. The tail was stiff enough to confidently land airs and the carbon weave meant the ski’s tail was loose enough to play around on and surf turns.

I skied the 116C on a mid-sized pow day (read: east coast double overhead) and it floated just right. A killer carver on groomers and able to crush mogul straightlines too, this is a dream ski for me. It’s flat tailed but jibby, it’s light but powerful, and it just feels right.

—Spencer Harkins

La Sportiva Vapor Float Buy Now For $1399

D: 140-117-128mm

R: 26m

With construction components including Kevlar, carbon nanotubes, and a carbon torsion box, La Sportiva has created an ultralight, 117mm waist, fat ski that excels in backcountry powder fields. First impressions: light—insanely light. The Vapor Float glides through the snow in a way that can only be likened to the sensation of surfing.

Slightly unpredictable on groomers and tough to shed speed, the ski manages on the front side resort terrain, but that is not what it’s made for. Bottom line: If you’re earning your turns, treat yourself to the Vapor Float. This ski is a hip flexor savior.

—Kate Verhagen

Line Outline 117 Buy Now For $900

D: 150-117-142mm

R: 18.5m



Line nailed it with a combination of maple and paulownia in the core of this ski. The combo keeps the ski feeling very well balanced throughout and the recommended mounting point is right where it should be. The only downside of this ski is that the tips tend to chatter when you’re speeding on the groomers, but it isn’t enough of an issue to be turned off by the overall performance.

The soft tips is the ski feels incredibly playful: it wants to bounce around through the trees, float through pow, and find drops all over the mountain. Even an average snow day will make you excited to break them out.

—Dane Weister

Dynastar Menace PR-OTO Buy Now For $900

D: 145-118-135mm

R: 24m

In the Menace PR-OTO, Dynastar made a big push for lightness, agility and performance, with a hard charging ski that provides a rather surfy feel, planing above most conditions with the right touch and speed. Its agility comes from the tip to tail rocker shortening the effective edge length and taper in the tip and tail. The middle of the turn felt strong and engaged as I was hovering through the bumps in Capt. Jacks Trees on Red Mountain.

The Menace PR-OTO is on the heavier side, so more concentration is needed if you are a light skier. Overall, it’s a good offering for more progressive folks who like to stay on top of their ski.

—Wally Phillips



RMU YLE 118 Buy Now For $899

D: 137-139-118-132-126mm

R: 25m

At 188cm long and 118mm underfoot (the only size available), there’s nothing forgiving about these monsters and RMU stands behind that. With its surfboard-inspired shape, the YLE has been bred for big backcountry booters and steep Alaskan spines.

The asymmetrical taper in the tip and tail help give the YLE it’s jibby feel in big terrain and allows it to hold speed in deep pow. The twist is this beast is built around a poplar core, which makes it light enough to put a tech setup on and take for a walk—not a common characteristic found in many skis this big. If you want to take your bag of tricks to the BC this winter, bring this ski.

—John Howland

Rossignol Black Ops 118 Buy Now For $800

D: —

R: —

While we still don’t know what this ski is made of (seriously, they won’t tell us), we do know the Black Ops 118 is a flat ski with rocker in the tip and tail, designed to do everything well.

It floats, slides, jumps, pivots, smashes, and blasts downhill. While it is well rounded, it doesn’t excel at anything in particular, except, maybe, going straight at high speed. I found the ski lacked energy in the turn and sluggish through the bumps, but I guess that’s the compromise when you have a ski that can be taken effortlessly from the peak to the park.

—John Howland

Salomon QST 118 Buy Now For $975

D: 142-118-129mm

R: 26m

While the QST 118 has a fairly flat shovel, it surfs right up to the top thanks to a lightweight poplar core and internal rubber edges running the length of the ski. Pulse pads at high impact zones topped off with a new carbon flax weave for torsional stability make this a ski you can count on in high consequence zones. Cork in the early rise tip helps absorb unwanted chatter up front. The agile design makes this ski capable of conquering nimble trees; a difficult task for a ski of its size.

—Jeremy Harvey