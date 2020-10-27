The Best New Bindings of 2021

Dynafit Superlite 150 Buy Now For $550

150g

Best use: Touring

Weighing little more than a pixie at 150g per binding, you would think that Dynafit’s new SL 150 binding is for spandex-clad ski runners jogging up groomed trails. But its adjustable lateral release rating of 4-13 will have you dreaming of volcanoes instead. Then you’ll notice the full aluminum construction and an option for a stiffer U-Spring (or softer in case you are a lighter skier) and you’ll begin to scratch your head. Hoji has been skiing on Dynafit’s U-Spring and Superlite toe piece last winter when he wasn’t filming, and last I checked he still shreds when the camera’s off.

Banter aside, this binding rips. It’s a dream to tour on given its weight and multiple riser heights. The low, 7mm ramp angle feels incredibly well-connected to the ski while arcing turns and dealing with variations in terrain. I loved the loud snap upon clicking in—it provides a feeling of assurance in the descent. Of note, this is a true lightweight touring binding, no resort laps advised. When skiing I gave the toe one click up. The simplicity and solidity of the SL 150’s design and performance are hard to beat and will make you reconsider carrying heavier bindings that have more finicky parts.

Marker Duke PT 16 Buy Now For $700

1,000g uphill mode | 1,280g downhill mode

Best use: Hybrid

When the Marker Duke emerged over ten years ago, it had the ability to tour and ski down in a trusted and burly binding. However, as many skiers have noticed, lifting a frame binding like the Duke with every step got tiring, fast. It was inevitable, then, that the Duke got a reset this year given the brand’s success with the Kingpin—their more touring-oriented binding.

The Duke PT takes the bomber Inter Pivot Heel that was found on the Duke and mates it with a mechanism that allows skiers to tour like they would in a tech binding while skiing down in an alpine binding. When you hit the ski/walk lever on the toe, it disengages the binding [alpine toe portion] and lets that toe flip open. This allows the skier to use a tech toe for the up—placing the toe piece in your backpack, and stashing away 300 grams. You’re still carrying the same weight, but a pound in your pack is worth five off your feet. To enter back into alpine mode, you unclick from the ski and re-attach the alpine toe that automatically locks itself in place via a latch.

The Duke PT 16 is catered to the skier who skis the resort and may go for a short tour out of the gates. It’s also compatible with different ski boot platforms—allowing the binding to work with (ISO 5355), touring (ISO 9523), or GripWalk (ISO 9523) norms. You can slide anything from a four-buckle race boot to a full-on touring boot into the binding as long as it has heel and toe lugs.

Look Pivot 15 GW Buy Now For $475

2490g

Best use: Alpine

For freeskiers, the Look Pivot has been the top choice for years. Its ability to transfer power, absorb hits and bumps while at the same time mount on the ski with a shorter length footprint—allowing you to flex more of the ski—are just some of its best attributes. However, until this year if you wanted the metal toe piece you had to purchase the Pivot 18, which is what most of us did to get the burly clamp that could withstand tons of abuse, even if you didn’t need all of that DIN.

Enter the new Pivot 15 (DIN 6-15). It’s the same bomber construction, just with more accessibility in its DIN range and few more colorways to complement the brake widths. It’s also now Grip Walk compatible, meaning you can legitimately run a hybrid boot in it without being worried about a pre-release—one of the reasons the Pivots are so great. Like all Look Pivots, the Pivot 15 has the turntable heel, which rotates directly under the tibia—reducing injury risk, and has 28mm of elastic travel—the highest in the industry. When combined with 45mm of lateral toe elasticity, seven points of contact that translate to incredible power transmission and snow feel, a 180-degree Multi-Directional Release, it’s no question that freeskiers have trusted it for so long.

For years I’ve run two bindings—a Look Pivot 18 for resort and a Dynafit for touring, and have always purchased the 18 for its burly metal toe. When it’s time to upgrade that clamp, I’ll be reaching for the new Pivot 15—it’s the best binding for charging laps inbounds.

ATK C-Raider 12 Buy Now For $575

305g

Best use: Touring

ATK is slowly gaining popularity among North American freeriders. The brand is slowly diffusing into the US market sideways through a variety of distributors: white-labeled bindings through Black Diamond, rebranded imports from Hagan, and even those who managed to swindle some from Europe online or through travel. Regardless, ATK is blurring the lines between lightweight pin bindings and trusted chargers with higher and safer release values.

The C-Raider 12 is a new binding that slides in between the brand’s Freeraider 14 and their Crest 10. It has a 5-12 release value and includes the brand’s freeride spacer, which allows the binding to take hits while also not having the boot float on the pins. Rather, it sits on the spacer for a better connection to the ski.

The most interesting feature is its 12mm of elastic travel. This allows the ski to flex more without worrying about the pins reaching their limit and pre-releasing—so while its best use will be in the backcountry, if you had to ski a few soft laps at the ski area it won’t be the end of the world. The magnetic heel risers are very simple to use. With a featherweight 300 grams, higher release value, and improved connection to the ski, you have a lightweight binding that can be skied unlocked and worry-free.

Salomon Shift 10 MNC Buy Now For $675

865g

Best use: Hybrid

Leaning up the flagship models is a hot trend for 2021 and Salomon joins the party with the Shift 10, featuring a DIN range of 4-10.

The Shift 10 broadens the range for the super-popular hybrid binding, and POWDER’s 2020 binding of the year. It has the same attributes as the Shift MNC 13, allowing skiers to convert their alpine binding into a touring one with one shift of the toe piece—allowing you to tour by using the tech pins without having to lift the whole binding with each step.

The new Shift 10 is ideal for lighter-weight skiers, burgeoning youths looking to use one binding for both the resort and the backcountry, or less aggressive skiers who don’t need that much DIN. It’s perfect for those who ride the resort and want something they can take on short tours (it’s worth noting that you don’t want to take this on a hut trip)—allowing them to match with a binding that eliminates excess DIN and weight.

When you are ready for the descent, flick the same switch and you’re back to a fully-certified alpine binding. The Shift 10 is Multi-Norm Certified, meaning it can accommodate Alpine, Grip Walk, WTR, and ISO 9523 boot soles. It also has a toe height adjustment in case you are using a touring boot and need to adjust to its rockered sole.