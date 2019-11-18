

Dakine’s Stoker Bibs utilize a three-layer Gore-Tex material with a stretch panel on the back to improve breathability. Skiers on the P.O.S.S.E. noted the relaxed freeride fit with notable attributes such as belt loops and pee zipper. Most skiers thought the Stoker was best suited for riding the resort, given its heavier feel and limited venting. “It’s a great bib for someone skiing all year in-bounds and needs something that can hold up in bad weather.”



Constructed with eVent Expedition Fabric and designed in partnership with IFMGA guides, the Fresh Line Bibs from Eddie Bauer are a burly bib for anyone spending extended duration in the mountains.

“The fit feels ideal and sits perfectly,” said one P.O.S.S.E. Member. Later noting the removable kneepads are brilliant and low profile—a plus for those who often work in their snow pants. Another member also stated that the, “pockets are well thought out and all serve a purpose. This super waterproof bib comes in a normal or tall option, and has a fit that’s made for Goldilocks—not too tight and not too baggy. It also comes with a specific beacon pocket. So, while it was designed with guides in mind, if you find yourself in bibs most days, for either skiing or work and can’t afford to get wet and cold, then this bib may fit the bill.



Flylow’s Compound Pant is like your all-star utility player. Constructed with an air permeable eVent Expedition fabric it doesn’t sacrifice on breathability, waterproofness, or durability.Skiers on the P.O.S.S.E. commented that, “the cross-flow venting dumps heat very well, and the pants have great mobility.” Other skiers particularly noted the great fit and style with burly cuffs. The Compound pants are rated to 30K and fit true to size with a freeride cut. They’re a do-it-all pant–from resort to big touring missions– that are functional and good looking.



P.O.S.S.E Members all agreed, the SnowDrifter bib from Patagonia was one of the top bibs tested at Thread The Needle. Aside from the fit and functionality, skiers also appreciated the waste conscience design, in which the fabric is constructed of 70 percent recycled fabric.

“The stretch woven upper allows for better breathability and less trapped heat,” said one member who later stated the bibs had an amazing fit, “that was super light, breathable, and functional.” Often times bibs can run big in the waist and provide a clown suit appearance when your jacket is off, however the fit of the SnowDrifter is dialed—allowing a freeride fit for skiing, yet doesn’t look like a garbage bag with suspenders while you’re at the bar. The bibs have two large cargo pockets with another along the upper chest mesh, and detach in the front for easy entry as well as having a drop seat with two-way side zips. The cuffs also have a burly outer to prevent ski edge scuffs. At the end of the week, when everything was wrapped up, one of the editors asked P.O.S.S.E. members what piece of gear you would buy? Many stated the SnowDrifter bib.



A lightweight and super-breathable pant for those looking to climb for their powder stashes, the Raymer provided P.O.S.S.E. members with a breathable touring shell. The lightweight pants are also able to handle gnarly storms and rocky descents like those of the Tetons. They are rated to 20K and have Cordura reinforcements along the cuff. Equipped with a beacon pocket and leash, skiers applauded the Raymer’s ability to dump heat and its ability to withstand a late season wet storm.



The QST Pant utilizes a highly durable and heavy duty Gore-Tex fabric with Motion fit patterning. This provides a free range of movement without hindering fabric. It combines the desirable aspects of a technical ski bib without the additional bulk, as the bib doesn’t run up the chest while the pants are secured via the straps. P.O.S.S.E. members remarked on their ability to stay dry noting, “it has great waterproofing, but is also durable and light.” Skiers also thought the beacon pocket tether was a nice touch, but noted the other pockets were a little small. Overall they felt that the QST Pant is, “a technical high quality shell bib that is ideal for touring, yurt trips, and intense weather.”



The NOMAD Bib from Strafe uses a Recon DWR four-way stretch fabric that feels soft to the touch. P.O.S.S.E. Members liked the feel of the fabric, noting it had a comfortable fit and great mobility. Though several members didn’t like the fact that boot cuff didn’t have an exterior cuff guard, noting the fabric could rip easily there, as well as stating the thighs could be a littler restrictive for some.

The full-length chest pocket was a hit, as well as the additional pockets and ample venting in both the inner and outer thighs. The muted color scheme, and two options with a dark camo, was also well received. The Nomad bibs are ideal for resort shredding, and are “stretchy enough to use in the backcountry without looking hardcore skimo,” said one skier. The Nomad is a sturdy and waterproof bib that has some steeze too.



The Brigandine is a high chested bib that is designed in part from The North Face athletes and is made to withstand harsh weather demands. FuseForm saves weight and bulk by eliminating stitch lines while at the same time removing the need for seam tape. Skiers in the P.O.S.S.E. agreed that the bib was “comfortable, stretchy, and light.” While the yellow and black colorway deterred some skiers, this bib is stacked with features such as a beacon tether along the chest pocket, integrated belt, harness friendly zippers and pockets designed for the most extreme environments.