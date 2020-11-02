The Best Men’s Pants of 2021

686 GLCR Hydrastash Quantum Thermagraph Bib Buy Now For $330

Expanding on their Hydrastash technology, 686 has found a way keep you hydrated on the hill by incorporating a bladder in the waist of this bib. What seems like a gimmick actually works and is barely noticeable. The suspenders are easily adjustable and won’t slip down, though the buckles may feel uncomfortable under pack straps. The freeride style offers a long length and loose fit, with a belt to keep everything in place. With insulation strategically placed in the butt and knees, this bib is ideal for inbounds days that may include a few shorts hikes, where the inner mesh venting and gaiters are much appreciated. —Brennan Rubie

Arc'teryx Rush Pant Buy Now For $549

Arc’teryx worked with Gore-Tex to develop a special material for this pant. The result is Gore-Tex Pro with Most Rugged Technology, a three-layer fabric with maximum durability and protection for big backcountry tours and mountaineering missions. Side zips help with ventilation, and the Cordura PowderCuffs help seal out snow. While this pant might be overkill for some, especially if you’re going to stay inbounds, if you want to make sure you’re never going to be beaten down by the elements, this is it. —B.R.

Armada Delway Gore-Tex 3L Pant Buy Now For $525

Armada has included all of the important features and nothing excessive. This pant can handle harsh winter storm conditions and spring touring thanks to extended interior and exterior venting. The stretch panel across the back increases mobility, plus makes going No. 2 a breeze, man. The relaxed fit and slight taper in the knee makes movement easy without any extra fabric getting in the way. Flexible rubber adjustment pieces on the straps are comfortable with or without a backpack. Improved zippers are a major upgrade from last season, while Cordura-enforced cuffs add durability. This revamped bib is as good as it gets. —Alex Mager

Backcountry Girdwood Gore-Tex Insulated Pant Buy Now For $249

The Girdwood is a great pant for resort skiers in the PNW and the Northeast, or anyone looking for a bit of extra warmth. The 60g of PrimaLoft insulation adds comfort without creating bulk, which is nice on storm days or when riding one of those good, old-fashioned slow chairs. Inner and outer thigh vents allow for temperature regulation in the other direction as well, but as an insulated pant, it’s likely too warm for most big touring days. Durable Gore-Tex fabric combined with reinforced ankle cuffs will help ensure this bib will last season after season. —Dane Weister

Black Diamond Recon Stretch Bib Pant Buy Now For $399

I can’t find a single thing I don’t like about these bibs. They are the ultimate backcountry tool. The tailored cut and stretch gives them a slim fit without being that too-snug Euro shape and the inseam is in the right place as to not limit range of motion. The Recon bib has all the thoughtful accessories including a beacon pocket and the best zippered chest pocket of all time. Made with 20k/20k BD.dry, you can do anything and go anywhere in these; in bounds, out of bounds, respectfully asking for the bartender’s phone number, slaying pow, bagging peaks—these will get you where you need to go. —B.R.

Eddie Bauer Guide Pro MTN Ops Ski Tour Pant Buy Now For $249

With their next-to-skin, stretch retro fit, you might not realize these are a ski touring pant when you first pick them up, but alas, they are extremely comfortable and built for long, cardio-heavy ski tours. Hence why they look and feel like functional workout gear rather than ski pants. With four-way stretch, reinforced knees, zippered vents, a built-in beacon pocket, and DWR treatment to keep you dry, they move well and breathe easy. Just don’t forget to turn on your Strava. —B.R.

FLYLOW Gear Smythe Bib Buy Now For $460

If you ski tour more than five times a year and want a pant that will excel on the skin track but still feel comfortable in the lift line, this is it. The 3L construction is light enough and to wear on the longest tours anyone without an AMGA patch will need, while sturdy enough to take some branches. The dedicated beacon pocket (no, not bacon pocket) on the left thigh is ideal and the inside/outside vent system is exceptional. Flylow’s quality, Goldilocks features, and attractive fit is really swinging for the big leagues with this pant. —Spencer Harkins

Helly Hansen Sogn Bib Shell Pant Buy Now For $350

These bibs feel like my favorite pair of sweat pants but perform like a high-end, technical apparel in the backcountry. The two most notable details are the expanded size of the vents and stretch fabric on that back panel of the bib. Combined, these features make touring in this bib free and easy in terms of temperature regulation and mobility. Extra durable cuff reinforcements on rip stop 3L fabric are tough enough to endure day after day of use. The Sogn bibs are one of my favorite pairs this season. Clean and simple, they are a well thought out piece of gear. —Tommy Flitton

Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Bib Buy Now For $459

Compatible with backcountry skiing and resort riding, this bib is durable, but not too heavy or bulk. A nice tapered leg and oversize chest pockets give it a relaxed, comfortable freeride feel. Large thigh pockets provide plenty of space for storing snacks and other necessities, like a beacon or phone. Mesh venting helps with temperature regulation, and you’ll have no issue with waterproofing or breathability thanks to the Gore-Text Pro. —D.W.

Outdoor Research Tungsten Gore-Tex Pant Buy Now For $349

Engineed with 2L Gore-Tex and 45g of Vertical X insulation that’s 85 percent recycled, these pants are for your next resort day. If you do venture beyond the norm, you’ll appreciate the dedicated beacon pocket and inner thigh vents. Premium features include stretch-mesh internal gaiters with power-strap slot, reinforced scuff guards, and an adjustable waist. The best use for these pants will be cold inbounds days when you rely on the insulation to keep you warm enough for another lap. —B.R.

Patagonia Stormstride Pant Buy Now For $399

While I prefer the security of a backcountry bib, Patagonia’s most active waterproof shell pant is an excellent touring piece. Even when I got my heart pumping and a good sweat going, Patagonia’s H2No material was so breathable, I didn’t feel like I was trapped in a sauna. The vents are also accessible even in a harness or while wearing a pack. On the flip side, this material, coupled with the gaiters, won’t let moisture from snow or rain inside either. The relaxed, classic fit is also comfortable and quiet. —B.R.

Picture Organic Clothing Welcome Pant Buy Now For $350

These are the best bibs I’ve ever worn. I am incredibly impressed with the fit and functionality. The pockets and vents are easy to operate and are thoughtfully placed in the right spots for ease of access. The length of the upper portion of the bib is just right—keeps snow out and heat in without restricting movement. Picture’s 20k/20k Dryplay Membrane is as breathable and waterproof as any high-end material, but because it’s made from castor oil, it is 100 percent recyclable. —T.F.

Salomon Outpeak 3L Shell Bib Buy Now For $400

This is a great, versatile bib with a casual resort style, but all the makings of an ideal backcountry pant. MotionFit 360 patterning and light articulation in the knee kept the pant moving with me, while the Pertex Shield fabric provides breathable weather protection and durability. While the bib is removable, it’s so light and breathable that I can’t see needing to take it off. If you do, you’ll need a belt. I appreciate the nice deep pockets in the right place, and I love that the zippered side vents go well past the knee for dumping heat. —B.R.

SCOTT Sports Explorair GTX Pro 3L Pant Buy Now For $520

For a winter on the skin track, the Explorair is a lightweight, sleek pant with an athletic cut that won’t restrict movement. With more room through the thighs than Scott’s Vertix pant, this Gore-Tex Pro touring bib can double as your resort pant with a removable upper half. Vents run from hip to ankle, which is more than I needed to unzip even on a warm spring days. Reinforced panels at the bottom protect against sharp ski edges and rocks; a durable options for guides and adventure-heads. With a great balance of style and functionality, I’ll wear these most days this winter. —John Howland

Stio Environ Pant Buy Now For $499

This pant is a versatile all-mountain option with serious waterproofing for enduring PNW storm days, yet is light enough to take beyond the gates. The Dermizax 3L fabric is seriously durable, and it breathes remarkably well; the large outer thigh vents dump heat. Cordura patches on the boot cuff make sure neither skis nor crampons will shred your pants, and the belt loops let you dial in the fit. I especially appreciated the four hand pockets for all of my fruit-snack needs. The roomy fit allows for maximum mobility, making these true all-terrain pants. —Jake Stern

Strafe Captiol Pant Buy Now For $489

However you ski, wherever you ski, the Capitol will work for you. Made with Strafe’s extremely durable and air-permeable Recon Elite 3L, this hard-shell pant is designed to protect you against harsh weather while remaining easy to move in. The Capitol pant is also extremely waterproof, so deep-day bootpack or spring corn, they keep you dry. They have the comfort and flexibility of a softshell, plus you can add or remove the suspenders depending on your needs. —B.R.