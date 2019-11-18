The Best Men’s Jackets of the Year

686 Hydrastash Sync Buy Now For $399

686’s Hyrdastash technology has consistently been a favorite amongst the P.O.S.S.E. Its ability to neatly tuck away a water reservoir, which is similar to a Camelback, around the powder skirt of the jacket keeps skiers hydrated without the bulk.

The BPA free water bladder can hold 0.75L, and while this technology was available in previous renditions of this jackets, for 2020 686 is placing it in their two-layer seam sealed GORE-TEX shell—making it more suited for storm riding and increasing its breathability. It’s stacked with features that freeriders who lap the resort will appreciate, including a surplus of pockets, inner media audio pocket with a cord outlet, wool collar on the mouth, sleek season’s pass insert, as well as headphone loops. P.O.S.S.E members noted, “the Hydrastash is a cool and effective technology,” as well as stated the jacket had good breathability.

Arc'teryx Sabre AR Buy Now For $625

The Arc’teryx Sabre Jacket features a three-layer GORE-TEX shell with a light brushed flannel liner. This fully seam-sealed shell won over P.O.S.S.E members with its bomber material, and a “relaxed fit that looked cool and isn’t constricting.” Like most things from Arc’teryx, the fit is incredibly dialed, and provides maximum range of motion and functionality with a loose yet not too baggy fit. The length is also ideal for those who ski tour and ride the resort, with a more progressive style but that doesn’t skimp on performance.

The jacket handled heavy spring wet snowstorms flawlessly, with one tester commenting, “it cut the wind and snow with ease but wasn’t crinkly. The brushed flannel liner also offered some warmth, but wasn’t overly hot.” The Sabre AR has large pit zips to dump heat while hiking, as well as two large pockets in addition to the pass pocket. It’s a minimalist shell that matches style and functional without “looking too hardcore.”

Armada Evers GTX 3L Buy Now For $579

Fully seam-sealed, the Evers’ outer shell is coupled with a Gore C-Knit backer to improve mobility and feel. The P.O.S.S.E. found the long, trim cut combined with a Gore-Tex membrane ideal for deep storm days. The Evers is stacked with features you’ll need on the hill, including a large mesh pocket on the inner chest for your goggles, a helmet compatible hood with a brim, a fleece lined media pocket, a four-way stretch powder skirt, and a snap-to-pant interface to keep the snow out.

Eddie Bauer BC Freshline Buy Now For $549

Yup, Eddie Bauer seems to have taken it up a notch, winning over the P.O.S.S.E. with a perfect fit available in either a standard or tall cut. The Freshline combines a burly eVent waterproofing material along the shoulders and hood with a more breathable eVent material, Alpine, along the underarms and chest. This body-mapping design allows the jacket to manage moisture when hiking and skiing around, a by-product of collaborating with several guide operations. The Fresh Line did receive some knocks for its slightly noisy fabric, but many noted that if you’re working in the mountains it’s still a great choice.

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Buy Now For $600

Weighing 500 grams, the Odin Mountain 3L Shell from Helly Hansen is targeted towards backcountry skiers. Its weight and feel is a departure from the heavy alpine jackets that Helly Hansen is historically known for. Skiers on the P.O.S.S.E stated, “the fit isn’t too bulky and it’s a solid lightweight shell with large pockets.”

The 20K three layer membrane jacket composed of Helly Tech was breathable, yet offered waterproofness in a package that wasn’t crunchy—comfortable to wear yet held up to a biting wind. Backcountry skiers will like the removable powder skirt and large vents, as well as its ability to stash easily in a backpack. The pockets are also easy to navigate while wearing a backpack and harness. It’s a solid choice for someone who skis both the resort and backcountry, but wants a simple no frills shell to do both.

Flylow Lab Coat Buy Now For $550

When things get “western” – i.e. howling winds with snow coming down so hard you can hardly see, then having a burly shell is of the utmost importance. Flylow designed The Lab Coat specifically for these elements. It’s their most waterproof and air permeable shell, utilizing eVent Expedition fabric.

P.O.S.S.E Members awarded it for its lightweight feel that was both burly (30K fabric) and not bulky. Stating that it would be ideal for “powder hunting, boot packing, sidesteps, traverses, and touring… It’s good from resort skiing to hardcore touring.” Given it’s a true shell, it works well with layering and is easily done so given its true to size freeride fit, that allowed for ease in mobility without being too baggy. Featuring large pit zips and several pockets, as well as the ability to pack down into your pack, the Lab Coat is perfect for those who either ski the resort or spend long days in the backcountry.

Patagonia SnowDrifter Buy Now For $399

Compromised of 70 percent recycled fabric, the three layer H2No Performance Standard shell has a DWR finish, a soft knit backing and lightweight feel that could be an everyday kit. P.O.S.S.E. members praised the SnowDrifter’s earth-conscious design using recycled materials and less waste. Everyone agreed it was very comfortable and packable, with a fit that was freeride oriented yet not too baggy. This very functional jacket is ideal for everyday resort shredding or touring—the stretchy, full range of motion and breathable aspects made it as if the jacket wasn’t even there.

Picture Welcome Buy Now For $430

Constructed of 58 percent polyester and treated with a DWR that’s void of Perfluorochemicals, the Welcome Jacket is a bombproof shell that employs a body-mapping construction. Utilizing the brand’s Thermal Dry System lining in perspiration zones and their DryPlay 20K membrane for waterproofness and breathability, the fully taped seamed shell did well in wet conditions and was best suited for every-day inbounds skiing. P.O.S.S.E. members said that the fit was snug given the brand’s European origins, yet they still felt comfortable—most likely from the stretch integrated within the shell material.

Salomon S/Lab QST Buy Now For $700

Constructed from a single piece of Motionfit technology, the S/Lab QST Jacket is a burly Gore-Tex Pro shell that can handle anything the ski season throws your way. P.O.S.S.E. Members loved the goggle shammy, and the bombproof material and breathability. “It’s designed for high alpine/high output skiing… Cody Townsend shit,” said one skier. The freeride cut was a welcome upgrade from the previous rendition’s Euro look, and it’s best suited for touring, mountaineering or someone looking for a “real-deal shell.”

Stio Raymer Buy Now For $399

Stio’s Raymer Jacket is their lightweight and most breathable shell. Constructed of Entrant 3L it provides a waterproof and breathable material which is rated to 20K for waterproofness with 13K breathability. P.O.S.S.E members appreciated the micropourous membrane as they hiked and traversed around Solitude Mountain Resort for powder stashes.

“It’s designed for backcountry and sidecountry, but is great as an everyday kit at the resort,” said one P.O.S.S.E Member. The stretchy and fully seam-sealed shell has two large chest pockets to stash food for long days hill banging, which can also be accessed with a pack or harness. And while it’s light and packable it features a high collar and large hood to weather any storm. The fit is “roomy without being too baggy,” and can be layered accordingly when the cold fronts come slamming through the mountains.

Strafe Nomad Buy Now For $549

Strafe’s ability to combine technical fabrics with a steezy look won over skiers in the P.O.S.S.E. “The Nomad is very techy feeling, with a baggier and steezy look,” said one member. Another remarked how relaxed and stretchy the fabric was, making it a daily driver for the resort but suitable to tour with in the backcountry too. The Nomad uses the burly eVent fabric in their shell material, and combines it with a membrane that is air permeable. This translates into a shell that can handle nasty storms yet doesn’t feel or trap in heat like a garbage bag. Loaded with attributes like Polartech thumbhole cuffs to keep the snow out, an array of sleek pockets, and a removable powder skirt, it’s a technical yet stylish shell built for shredding.

The North Face Brigandine Buy Now For $750

P.O.S.S.E Members loved the fit of The North Face’s Brigandine Jacket. “Love the longer cut, everything is rad,” said on member. While another stated, “it has unbelievable movement out of the fabric and is the most comfortable outerwear I’ve ever worn.” Needless to say, the Brigandine was popular last spring at Solitude Mountain Resort.

Designed using FutureLight, a uniquely crafted membrane that allows air to pass through for efficient breathability without forgoing waterproofness and durability. The Brigandine comes stacked with a multitude of pockets to either stash snacks and your ski pass, or for backcountry focused missions requiring radios and pack accessible pockets. Bottom line, the Brigandine is a super technical and lightweight three-layer shell, constructed with 100 percent recycled polyester that can handle the elements.