The Best Men’s Jackets of 2021

686 GLCR Hydra Thermagraph Jacket Buy Now For $270

A thoughtfully made inbounds jacket, the GLCR Hydra Thermagraph has a lot to offer for this price point. It will hold up to wind and rain, and smart insulation will keep you warm in the lift line, but you won’t overheat on the tram. There’s room to layer under the long (but not too long) cut, and there is sensible articulation at the elbows. I could use a few more pockets, but the way the chin zipper goes off to the side instead of right in your face is a genius touch. —Brennan Rubie

Arc'teryx Rush Jacket Buy Now For $749

Arc’teryx redesigned their lightest-weight shell with Gore-Tex Pro and their Most Rugged Technology to give it durable waterproof, windproof protection without compromising on breathability or comfort. You will get the classic “swoosh” sound as you move in this jacket because it’s a little stiff, though extremely resistant to tears or abrasions. Placement of the chest pockets are backpack-friendly, and they are big enough to stow skins. The hood fits nicely over a helmet, pit zips speed ventilation, and articulated patterning maximizes mobility while the freeride cut adds style to a jacket that delivers the utmost in performance and quality. —B.R.

Armada Evers Gore-Tex 3L Buy Now For $600

This is the ultimate freeride jacket for backcountry skiing and blustery storm days when you need protection. The first thing I noticed was the comfortable fit and tailored, longer cut. Thoughtful details like easy-grip rubber zipper pulls, massive, well-placed pockets, and a microfleece chin guard add style and functionality. When the weather came in, I zipped up the chin guard and tightened the hood without removing my gloves. From the environmentally friendly PFC-free waterproofing to the heavy style and high functionality, this jacket is perfectly executed. —Alex Mager

Backcountry Girdwood Gore-Tex 3L Buy Now For $399

Low-profile insulation in the Girdwood kept me warm on cold resort days without the added bulk of extra layers, while mesh underarm vents dumped heat when needed. Offering a traditional fit without extra length, the Girdwood has no shortage of pockets for storing pocket bacon, sunscreen, a cold one, extra gloves for the groms (whose kids are these?), and anything else I could possibly need to carry without a backpack. Two layers of Gore-Tex and fully sealed seams keep even the heaviest, wettest snow out. —Dane Weister

Black Diamond Recon Stretch Ski Shell Buy Now For $399

Thanks to durable four-way-stretch fabric with Black Diamond’s proprietary waterproof/ breathable solution, BD.dry, this shell is insanely comfortable. I’m talking favorite-college-hoodie comfort but beefed up to perform. There’s plenty of room to store skins and layers in the chest pocket and internal mesh pockets, and the Recon also has pit-zip vents for easy temperature regulation on the skin track which means I can keep this jacket on to stay dry if I’m touring while it’s snowing. That’s a huge plus. While well equipped for touring, it doesn’t look too tech for the resort, and the added detail of a pass pocket is a nice touch. —B.R.

Eddie Bauer Sandston Backbone Grid Hoodie Buy Now For $149

Welcome to Dad City: You’re like it here. The ultimate touring layer, this stretchy hoodie is surprisingly lightweight for the warmth it provides. Soft and comfortable, it won’t limit mobility, making it a great option for hiking, climbing—even belaying if you’re feeling frisky. (If between sizes, size up.) The stretchy brim in the hood is one of the best features: It’s designed to keep both sun and snow out of your face, and it works. If you’re touring while it’s snowing and need something warm, but breathable, to keep moisture off your skin, grab this. —B.R.

Flylow Gear Malone Jacket Buy Now For $400

Can you call a jacket a quiver killer? I just did. Another timeless piece from the Tahoe-based brand, the Malone is classic Flylow: innovative, highly functional for all conditions, and no unnecessary features. Three layers of their Stretchy Stormshell Intuitive fabric gives the Malone a 20k/20k waterproof breathability rating, while fully taped seams and OmniBloq DWR coating keep the elements out. This jacket also drys out fast, which is great for hut trips or multi-day adventures. A neo-classic fit with added length in the back, anyone can wear this jacket and look like you know what you’re doing without looking like a try-hard. —Spencer Harkins

Helly Hansen Elevation Infinium Jacket Buy Now For $750

This is a durable, functional jacket for a mix of resort skiing and touring. It boasts a three-layer construction using Helly Hansen’s proprietary LIFA tech, which offers durable water repellency without chemicals. I love the simplicity and functionality of this design, and the addition of pit zips puts it over the top. Oversized zipper pulls and cuffs make micro adjustments easy, and I am a huge fan of the insulated media pocket. With a comfortable, modern style, it works for the refined youngster or the seasoned skier. Half the battle is looking good, and this jacket helps. —Tommy Flitton

Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Jacket Buy Now For $649

Straight from Norway, this is the most durable touring jacket we’ve seen this year. Reinforced elbows and shoulders are designed to provide added comfort when skiing with a pack as well as protection against abrasions from trees, rocks, and ice. Set up for touring, with big chest vents, the long freeride cut looks at home in the resort too. Gore-Tex Pro kept me warm and dry, and details like the extended cuff over the back of my hands, two-way front zipper, adjustable storm hood, and ninja sleeves show the brand’s commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship. —D.W.

Outdoor Research Tungsten Gore-Tex Jacket Buy Now For $200

This jacket combines two-layer Gore-Tex with VerticalX, OR’s proprietary synthetic insulation that stretches as well as it breathes. With 60g of insulation in the body and 45g in the sleeves and hood, it’s too warm for touring, but a great option for high-output resort days where you’re trying to maximize inbounds vert despite inclement weather. Zip the collar high, lock down the hood, and, while your peripheral field of view might be limited a touch, you won’t have to worry about the cold getting in. —B.R.

Patagonia Stormstride Jacket Buy Now For $499

Based on the way this jacket feels to the touch, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s made to sleep in, rather than tough it out against the elements. The most waterproof shell from Patagonia, it’s an extremely lightweight, stretchy, three-layer shell made specifically for backcountry skiers. Weighing in at 17.3 oz., it’s not short on features and includes two chest pockets for your devices and two internal pockets for skins. I’m able to keep this on while touring; the breathability and smooth pit zips make regulating heat easy, even with a pack on my back. —B.R.

Picture Organic Clothing Demain Jacket Buy Now For $500

10/10 recommend this jacket. I am confident it will look good on anyone, and it performs well and in all conditions. In typical Picture fashion, it has a freeride fit with refined technical features like polyester derived from sugarcane waste that got whipped into a 20k/25k chemical-free durable, breathable membrane. The pockets are well placed and still accessible while wearing a pack. The wrist gaiters are more comfortable than most, and the vents are easy to access and operate. The Demain is the perfect combination of sustainability and style. —T.F.

Salomon Outpeak 3L Shell Buy Now For $500

Designed for all terrain and to accommodate changing weather, this three-layer jacket is ideal for big missions off piste. The face material, membrane, and backer are bonded into one fabric, which is fully waterproof and has a 40k breathability rating. The athletic cut may fit boxy on some, but that also means there isn’t any excess material to get in your way The Outpeak has a clean, European look with all the basic features—helmet-compatible hood, large storage pocket, underarm vents—and you won’t find any unneeded extras in this minimalist shell. —B.R.

SCOTT Sports Vertic GTX 3L Stretch Jacket Buy Now For $600

This jacket checks the boxes for skiing in all terrain with style. Stretch Gore-Tex on the back and neck increases range of motion, and the slim fit still provides plenty of room for layering. Details like the neck gusset, helmet-compatible hood, plentiful pockets, and venting are thoughtfully executed and don’t get in the way. This jacket is sturdy without being bulky. The color blocking will appeal to both skiers who want to be seen and those who prefer to blend. More importantly, the many functional features will perform well in all arenas. —John Howland

STIO Environ XT Jacket Buy Now For $419

Designed as the sidecountry version of Stio’s beloved Environ jacket, the XT sheds a whopping half-pound of weight. This leaner jacket is stripped down in all the right ways, making it perfect for laps out of the resort gates and all-day tours. The hood is large enough for good mobility while cinched over a helmet, while interior stash pockets fit a pair of skins. The burly three-layer fabric has a 20k waterproofing, so don’t worry about a wet spring storm, and the ample pit zips will allow for good venting on the skin track or bootpack.—Jake Stern

The North Face A-CAD Futurelight Buy Now For $599

Made with a proprietary Futurelight membrane, the brand’s most advanced waterproof-breathable offering, this is a high-performance backcountry shell with urban, freeride style and length. I’m not saying it’ll make you ski like a pro big-mountain skier, but you’ll definitely look like one. Venting and pockets are backpack compatible, including two expanding cargo pockets, internal goggle pockets, and pass pocket with a goggle wipe. While this jacket is one of the heavier shells, the durability for big missions is worth the weight. —B.R.