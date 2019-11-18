How We Choose the Best Jackets and Pants of the Year

I spend a lot of time thinking about what I’m going to wear when I go skiing. Determining the outerwear with the right protection and features, the proper fit, and the style I like takes time—and it all happens months in advance.

The process began at our annual apparel summit, Thread the Needle, where the 15 of the top brands joined us at Solitude, Utah, to showcase their premier jackets and pants for the coming season.

Made up of 18 skiers from across North America, the Powder Order of Sartorial Splendor and Excellence—affectionately known as the P.O.S.S.E.—spent three days skiing bell to bell with the goal of determining the best apparel for 2020.

This year (the eighth year we’ve held this event), we went out in everything from wind, rain, snow, to sun—ideal conditions for determining the gear that will get you through just about every type of skiing this season.

We looked for pieces that are durable, ethically made, have thoughtful details, make your butt look good, and will protect you from the elements. These jackets and pants must also to fit a wide variety of skier shapes, styles, and needs.

Using P.O.S.S.E. feedback, we gave the 43 products in this guide the Skier’s Choice Award—and it only took us a combined 972-plus hours to do it.

So when I say I spend a lot of time thinking about I’m going to wear when I go skiing, this is what I mean. I use this guide to decide way in advance, and I hope you will too. Because when it comes time to drop in, what I’m wearing is the last thing I want to think about.