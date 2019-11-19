The Best Goggles of the Year

This is a special advertising section.

Every spring, (for the last two years, anyway) we assemble an elite group of skiers— shop rats, teachers, race coaches, ER nurses, inspirational ski consultants, and more—to help us determine the best helmets and goggles of the year.

We call this group the Powder Order of Sartorial Splendor and Excellence, or P.O.S.S.E., and task them with spending the day skiing at Solitude, Utah, to ascertain the products that deliver safety, durability, ease of use, comfort, and performance in all conditions.

We do this in the spring when the conditions are most variable because it makes for the perfect testing ground. In a single day, we experienced wind, rain, snow, and sun. What we found this year was an impressive array of technology, including custom-fitting helmets and improved lens changing systems. We also discovered that when a goggle and helmet are designed to work together, they truly do.

So we’ve grouped this guide by brand because while you don’t have to wear these products together, we found that’s when they work the best. Whatever your method, please, always use protection. —Sierra Shafer



Anon M4 Buy Now For $300

After using this magnetic lens change system, it’s hard to tolerate much else.

Customize your field of view with interchangeable cylindrical or spherical lenses available for low or high light days.

This simple, no-frills goggle fits the bill no matter the weather or moisture in the air. Plus, it just makes you feel cool.



POC Orb Clarity Buy Now For $250

Scratch and fog resistant, these goggles offer major visibility thanks to a wide, wraparound lens and high-performance Zeiss glass that handles variable light conditions.

For safety reasons, the changeable lens is attached to the slip-resistant strap itself, which can be tricky.

The fit and style though? “It’s money, dawg,” says the P.O.S.S.E.



SCOTT LCG EVO Buy Now For $200

Ideal for touring and backcountry skiing but also solid for resort thanks to an easy lens change system that can be done on the chairlift, these photochromatic lenses provide maximum clarity, even if the field of view is smaller than the rest.

The POSSE appreciates the soft, comfortable face foam and seamless integration with all of Scott’s helmets.



Smith 4D Buy Now For $310

By wrapping the bottom of the lens down and around the lower frame, this goggle gives you a bird’s eye view of your skis and increase your peripheral line of sight by 25 percent.

This is the kind of innovation you didn’t know you needed until you try it. After that, all of your other goggles will seem too closed off.

Dual locking mechanisms are a major improvement to the lens change system for Smith. Well done.



Sweet Protection Rig Buy Now For $250

Excellent for foggy, low light situations, these slim-fitting goggles also filter glare on snow for improved visibility.

It’s not likely you’ll need to change the lens, but if you do, give yourself some time. The simple look, excellent lens, and clean lines make this the ultimate goggle for resort skiers and racers (yes, your Wednesday night beer league counts).