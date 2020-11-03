The Best Goggles of 2021

Anon M4 Buy Now For $299

Complete with a spare lens and MFI face mask that attaches to magnets on the bottom of the frame, the M4 is premium. The Perceive lens provides high-contrast clarity and visibility in changing light conditions and has massive peripheral field of view from top to bottom. For years, Anon has led the way with the easiest lens-change system on the market, and I can barely stand to try anything else. I’m stuck on this magnetic system like a…well, like a magnet. —Sierra Shafer

Atomic Four Q HD Buy Now For $250

I’d almost rather stay home than ski when the light is flat, but during a big storm day in the Wasatch last winter, when a dark-gray sky was dumping the kind of powder you cannot miss, the high-definition contrast lens technology in this Atomic goggle got me through. Despite the dark, wet conditions, the Four Q HD didn’t fog, and when the sun came out the next day, I didn’t have any issues with glare thanks to the nine layers of high-end mirror coating. —S.S.

Bollé Supreme OTG Buy Now For $180

Designed to fit over glasses, Bollé’s Phantom lenses provide clear vision in a variety of conditions: cloudy, graybird, or clear and bright. On a very bright bluebird day this lens might cause some eye strain, but nothing too harsh. A durable goggle, the lenses will not pop out during a fall or any similar impact. The Supreme OTG has simple styling that appeals to anyone on the hill. —Davis Lentz

Dragon PXV2 Buy Now For $230

Dragon’s PXV2 are essential for low vis situations. These large goggles allow a full range of vision without the plastic frame blocking that tree you are hurtling toward. To change lenses, the Swiftlock technology allows you to easily change your lens—faster than your friends. The lens/strap combo is hard to beat. You’ll be the fastest looking skier on the mountain. —Megan Dingman

Dragon RXV OTG Buy Now For $230

The RVX OTG goggles are large. They’ll give you a crystal-clear view of what lies ahead with a massive peripheral field. This goggle is great for sunny days, or maybe sprinkled with a few clouds. The Swiftlock technology makes the lens easy to pop in and out, a feature that makes these worth the buy on its own. —M.D.

Giro Method Buy Now For $140

The Method is well-vented on both the top and bottom, and its lens delivers great clarity and sharpness. It has a wide field of view and cool styling. The Method fits really well with the Giro Jackson Helmet, or just a beanie. The lens swapping system was easy and intuitive, we liked this goggle for the resort, park, or backcountry. —E.C

POC Fovea/Fovea Mid Clarity Comp+ Buy Now For $250

These goggles have a really nice field of view and razor-sharp clarity. Anyone wearing a POC helmet will love how these integrate into the system. These are a great choice for skiers who prioritize optics over fancy lens-swap systems. I like that they come with an extra lens and lens cover. They are simple, durable, and long-lasting. —T.F.

POC Fovea Clarity POW JJ Buy Now For $180

I like the simplicity of this goggle. There are no wild or fancy features other than the Zeiss lenses, yet it’s an extremely comfortable and durable goggle. It has a great field of view and works well with POC helmets. This is a solid goggle choice for those who want to look a little more refined than the average ski bum. —T.F.

SCOTT Vapor Buy Now For $180

SCOTT’s Vapor goggles have a sharp-looking new “semi-rimless” design. We liked the wide field of view and wider goggle strap. The new design is for better airflow and is less prone to fogging. The simple, solid design has no extra adjustments that might break or fail. These durable goggles come with a spherical lens, offering a large field of view. —J.H.

SCOTT Shield Buy Now For $100

The cylindrical lens on SCOTT’s Shield goggle looks sick and has a great field of vision. The fat strap is nice for both fashion and function. The goggles only come with one lens so choose a lens that you think can do everything. These are best for someone that doesn’t like the distortion of spherical lens goggles. —D.W.

Sweet Protection Boondock RIG Reflect Buy Now For $160

Best for small or medium faces, this sleek little number is low on volume, high on style, and big on visibility. The newest goggle from Sweet Protection, the Boondock’s semi-frameless design fits close to your face to stave off cold and fog. The Retina Illumination Grading on the lens—a contrast-enhancing technology—helps keep depth of field and colors true to life. —S.S.