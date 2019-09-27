The Best Alpine Boots of the Year

Reviews by Erme Catino, Michelle Nicholson, and Sierra Shafer

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

LANGE RX 130

SALOMON S/Pro 120

LANGE RX 110 W LV

SALOMON S/Pro 100 W

SALOMON S/MAX 120 W

TECNICA Mach 1 Pro LV W



Lange RX 130 Buy Now For $850

Flex: 130

Last: 100mm

Lange’s RX 130 receives a new liner along with Gripwalk boot and binding compatibility for the 2019-20 season. The updated liner has been designed to give the boot a more homogenous feel throughout the shell—which debuted in Fall 2017 with Dual Core Technology (think harder plastic where it’s needed for power transfer and softer around the foot and lower leg for more comfort)—there is no boot bite upon entry and exit. The toe box had no leaks and is warm. True to its heritage, the new RX 130 has ample power and responsiveness as it rolls in and out of variable terrain. While I never experienced heel lift, I needed some extra material to take up space within the new shell. A couple tweaks from your local boot fitter will really make this boot shine.



Salomon S/Pro 120 Buy Now For $800

Flex: 120

Last: 100-106mm

If you’re going to replace the best selling boot line in the world—Salomon’s X Pro, then you better hit it out of the park with the replacement. Salomon’s new S/Pro does just that with its new line, which brings characteristics from its expert boots into a category that is approachable for skiers of all abilities. Based around the architecture of the ripping S/Max boots, the new S/Pro 120 is a wider option that skis exceptionally well, literally right out of the box. The boot is also fully customizable via its Custom Shell HD. The S/Pro had good energy transfer, with a secure heel hold and smooth flex. If you’re looking for a pair of alpine boots aimed at making your ski day more enjoyable both in terms of performance and fit, then look no further.



Lange RX 110 W LV Buy Now For $599

Flex: 110

Last: 97mm

The Lange RX 110 W LV will meet your resort skiing needs. The lightweight shell and comfortable liner provides enough stiffness and structure to confidently make ripping groomer turns or navigate slushy bump runs. They don’t hold back during quick boot packs or sidesteps. They are comfortable enough to carry my into après at the end of an all-day session lapping lifts.



Salomon S/Pro 100 W Buy Now For $725

Flex: 100

Last: 100mm

The S/Pro was redesigned this with year new instep geometry and a Sensifit insert, creating a customized fit which brings characteristics from its expert boots into a performance boot for skiers of all abilities—meaning you aren’t going to overdo it with a 100 flex, but don’t have to sacrifice comfort for solid leverage. Fully customizable with it’s Custom Shell HD, and weighing 1570 grams, the S/Pro has a secure heel hold which increased control and eliminated hot spots.



Salomon S/Max 120 W Buy Now For $850

Flex: 120

Last: 98-104mm

If you go to the mountains to ski until you can barely stand, this is your boot. Revamped this year with core frame reinforcement, sense-amplifier cuff and a customizable seamless liner, the S/MAX 120 W can be fine-tuned to fit a wide range of feet, but doesn’t go soft on power. The mono-injected shell featuring Custom Shell HD helps to provide high-powdered downhill performance.



Tecnica Mach 1 Pro LV W Buy Now For $840

Flex: 120

Last: 98mm

The new Mach1 LV features an all-new anatomical last, liner, and shell this season which improves comfort, temperature regulation, and performance. Paired with the Custom Adaptive Shape (C.A.S.) Fit System, you get an improved shape and a 15 percent lighter boot than the previous model. With heat-moldable liners and shells, the custom fit is top tier. The cuff and liner are reinforced with stiffer materials made visible with shiny finishes on the boot and designed to give more power in your turns, plus added control and speed as you move through variable conditions.