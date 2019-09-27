The Best All Mountain Skis of the Year, Under 100mm

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

ICELANTIC Riveter 95

BLIZZARD Rustler 9

J SKIS Masterblaster

KÄSTLE FX 96 HP

K2 Mindbender 98 Ti Alliance

ROSSIGNOL Black Ops 98

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti

Icelantic Riveter 95 Buy Now For $649

D: 130-95-117mm

R: 14.5m

We love how the subtle mountainous top sheet mirrors the ski’s calm smoothness. The Riveter 95 feels consistent in any kind of turn shape. Thanks to its tapered tip and tail, it pivots and slides around easily, and is painless to break out of turns. Tip and tail rocker give it float and release, and five millimeters of camber underfoot keep it in contact on groomers. The Riveter 95 is soft due to the full poplar core. If you like a solid wood ski, mellow days, and you’re looking for consistency and ease of use, instead of zing, Rosie is your girl.

—Heather Hansman

Blizzard Rustler 9 Buy Now For $720

D: 128-94-117.5mm

R: 18.5m

The Rustler 9 holds an incredible edge and accelerates through an aggressive radius. Off piste at Red, the tip and tail rocker went to work, allowing me to effortlessly transition through variable terrain, while a stable platform underfoot kept me centered and upright. The Rustler 9 is easily unweighted and slides fluidly when the terrain demands it. If you frequently find yourself burning turns down steep hardpack or running the gauntlet in a forest of evergreens in between powder days, the Rustler 9 is waiting for you.

—John Howland

J Skis Masterblaster Buy Now For $666

D: 125-96-114mm

R: 18m

Bridging the gap between ripping groomers and shredding pow, the Masterblaster made me feel like the fastest skier on the mountain, with the most control and the quickest reflexes. With the extended edge length and Titanal center strip over a maple core, I was able to pop in and out of multi-radius turns without hesitation. I could maintain stability while preserving that playful, nimble feeling. While only 96mm underfoot, the 125mm wide parabolically rockered tip and tail (114mm) make it ideal for surprise afternoon powder days. It’s the perfect ski for back East, where you need a lively ripper that can detour from the groomers to track out those deeper days.

—Kate Verhagen

Kästle FX 96 HP Buy Now For $1099

D: 133-96-119mm

R: 18.1m

At first, I was hesitant a carbon and wood, non-metal ski wouldn’t stand up to the variable conditions early in the week at Red, but it cut right through the crud until a refresh came through and smoothed things over. Soft, playful tails plus Hollowtech 3.0 in the tips and an 18.1 meter radius made it easy to navigate tight glades (I only hit one tree!). While the light layup did cause some chatter, the FX96 HP rails turns in crunchy snow and rolls over on edge on the groomers. “I would take this ski anywhere,” said another skier in the Union. “Love the no metal because it skis longer than it seems, which makes it more manageable but also strong and reliable in all conditions. One of my favorite skis this week.”

—Sierra Shafer

K2 Mindbender 98 Ti Alliance Buy Now For $850

D: 134-98-120mm

R: 15.6m

The Powder Union found the versatile 98mm waist and the long effective edge to be the perfect balance of power and fun, adding that the ski stuck to groomers like magnets, but still had great turn initiation. Others found the tip made it easy to roll into turns, even in cruddy snow or tight trees. K2 credits that versatility to the Titanal Y beam, a tuning fork of metal, narrow in the tail, solid edge-to-edge in the waist, and it forks in the tip to give control. The ski also has what they call a Carbon Spectral Braid, an offset mesh of carbon fiber which helps with torsional rigidity and flex. Our only qualms came at super high speeds, where it felt squirrely and less stable than we wanted.

—John Howland

Rossignol Black Ops 98 Buy Now For $800

D: —

R: —

This ski belongs at a mountain like Big Sky. With construction material and design specs kept under wraps, the Powder Union was left to make a judgement on the Black Ops 98 completely by feel. A stout ski, it’s directional and full of energy. At full speed, it’s capable of arcing wide, edge to edge turns on groomers, and responsive enough to keep the S curves much tighter in the trees. Able to pivot, smear, and slash with ease, the edge hold on hard pack is impressive. But be warned—this ski requires a capable driver who will push back when it tries to buck you into the backseat.

—Dave Stergar

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti Buy Now For $850

D: 138-99-123mm

R: 18.5m

Bred for steep, snappy turns amongst the trees or a personal gold medal GS run, there’s no speed limit for this ski. Rather, it begs for acceleration down the fall line. K2’s Torsion Control Design, a combination of strategically placed sheets of Titanal and a balanced longitudinal profile, enhances torsional stiffness in the middle of the ski while progressively softening in the tip and tail. You can push the ski to its limit without feeling like you’re holding on for dear life. Or, you can throw them sideways and snap a turn. The 99Ti is a great option if you’re looking for one ski to support your personal progression as you begin increasing your speed or committing to more aggressive terrain.

—John Howland