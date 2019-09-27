The Best All Mountain Skis of the Year, Over 100mm

(Click on ski to skip down to review):

LIB TECH Wreckcreate 102

FISCHER Ranger 102 FR

BLACK DIAMOND Helio Recon 105

DYNASTAR Legend 106

KÄSTLE FX 106 HP

SALOMON QST Stella 106

ATOMIC Vantage 107 Ti

ARMADA Tracer 108

MOMENT Wildcat 108

BLIZZARD Sheeva 10

NORDICA Santa Ana 110

INSTINCT Seeker 112

RENOUN Citadel

FISCHER Ranger 107 Ti

Lib Tech Wreckcreate 102 Buy Now For $649

D: 137-102-124mm

R: 20m

The Wreckcreate 102 quickly earned my trust on the steep-walled technical traverses of Red Mountain. Dropping into 11 inches of hidden powder, I really felt the versatility of the ski. The 102mm waist and early-rise tip was enough to get the job done and still appreciate the soft snow conditions. Additionally, the Bio Beans top sheet, made from beans, and water-based ink sublimation graphics, make you feel good about having an ecofriendly, toxic-free build.

—Kate Verhagen

Fischer Ranger 102 FR Buy Now For $849

D: 136-102-126mm

R: 18m

This ski is unshakable thanks to a combination of stiffness and a smooth sidecut. Its construction and design lean toward the traditional—it has camber underfoot, a beech and poplar wood core, and ABS sidewalls—and skiers with race backgrounds felt comfortable on it immediately. It pivots easily, thanks to rocker in the tip and the tail, and when the skies opened up at the end of the week, the 102 FR performed well in the fresh powder.

—Heather Hansman

Black Diamond Helio Recon 105 Buy Now For $669

D: 132-105-118mm

R: 21m

To create a ski that has a damp feel and keep the weight down to 1700 grams, Black Diamond combined a poplar wood core, ABS sidewalls, and the ever-impressive prepreg carbon in the layup. Long story short, this ski is intended for backcountry enthusiasts who value downhill performance and are willing to sacrifice a touch of weight over a true touring-specific ski. In soft snow, I experienced effortless turn initiation, a perfectly balanced swing weight, and surprising flotation for a 105mm platform.

—Sam Cox

Dynastar Legend 106 Buy Now For $850

D: 139-106-123mm

R: 17m

The Dynastar Legend 106 shines when the conditions allow for large powder turns down the fall line. Quick and nimble in the tighter trees with a 17m turn radius, the five-point sidecut provides extra hold on every turn, letting you turn up the speed carving groomers. The Legend 106 has tip and tail rocker with a traditional camber underfoot. The light paulownia wood core is sandwiched by a full sidewall which absorbs irregularities in the snow and stabilizes the ski.

—Kate Verhagen

Kästle FX 106 HP Buy Now For $1099

D: 137-106-125mm

R: 20.4m

With the addition of hollow tip technology, Kästle bolstered the integrity of this ski by replacing the metal core with carbon. I felt confident in every condition on the FX 106 HP. Not only is it solid in the crud, it is playful and poppy, giving life to my skiing. In the bumps, I found the FX 106 HP easily maneuverable, snapping around the moguls, and making the most of little pockets of powder. This is the ski I didn’t know I was looking for.

—Kate Verhagen

Salomon QST Stella 106 Buy Now For $900

D: 138-106-124mm

R: 18m

Salomon doesn’t hide the fact that the construction of the Stella 106 is the exact same as the unisex QST 106. The only difference is the top sheet. Underneath, Salomon slightly tweaked the consistently popular Stella this year to make it damper and more stable, and to made the tip and tail less tapered. The Union found it to be high energy on groomers, and versatile in crud. It’s an intuitive, straight forward ski, that a wide range of skiers can enjoy. If you’re an intermediate skier looking to step up, the Stella is a good option to help you grow.

—Heather Hansman

Atomic Vantage 107 Ti Buy Now For $900

D: 137-107-124mm

R: 18.4m

I had no issue plowing through any snow conditions thanks to a prominent, wide, raised shovel on this ski. The “titanium tank mesh,” made from a sheet of Titanal, reduces weight while still providing the dampness and stability we choose metal for. Even at my highest speed, I was able to switch to short radius turns at a moment’s notice and shut my momentum down if needed. For a ski with metal, I found the tail just soft enough to be useful, allowing me to pause mid turn and spot the next. I’d recommend this ski to any performance-focused western resort skier, and definitely to my dad.

—Spencer Harkins

Armada Tracer 108 Buy Now For $875

D: 134-108-126mm

R: 19m

The Armada Tracer 108 is a shining example of a lightweight ski that would work for any condition, any terrain. Ideally, however, this is a mid-winter, touring powder ski on its best day. I immediately felt the intuitive, easy-skiing feel that I look for thanks to a 19-meter turn radius. The poplar/karuba core combo provides a springy, poppy feel in the ski. Where other skis sacrifice downhill performance to meet weight expectations, at 1750g, the Tracer 108 has found a great balance between the two.

—Spencer Harkins

Moment Wildcat 108 Buy Now For $749

D: 134-108-127mm

R: 22m

What I admire most about this ski is how nimble it was while moving through varied terrain and snow textures at Red Mountain. Predictable handling and a positive rebound when exiting a turn add to the appeal. At 108mm underfoot, there is enough substance to float through untracked pow and blast through crud, yet remain playful when new snow is weeks away. Moment delivers this ski with Mustache Rocker (rocker-camber-rocker) and an aspen/ash wood core that incorporates fiberglass and carbon for increased pop and responsiveness.

—Sam Cox

Blizzard Sheeva 10 Buy Now For $720

D: 131.5-102-121.5mm

R: 16m

The Sheeva line has been a consistent favorite at Powder Week for several years. This year’s redesign only further cemented its celebrity status. The poplar, balsa, beech, and paulownia wood core make for a playful and forgiving foundation, while a partial layer of Titanal give the Sheeva 10 it’s strong racer-like backbone. Still, at 1670 grams, this iteration comes in 200 grams lighter this. True to its Austrian roots, the Sheeva 10 maintains it’s ability to deliver precision turns on groomers, yet the 102 mm platform and carbon tips carried me to the top when a sneaker storm dropped a foot of powder on Red.

—Sierra Shafer

Nordica Santa Ana 110 Buy Now For $800

D: 139-110-128mm

R: 15.5m

Best suited for an aggressive skier who still wants a women’s-specific design, the Santa Ana 110 is a beast to be tamed. Two sheets of Titanal surround a poplar, beech, and balsa core, making it one of the heavier skis in the lineup, but also one of the strongest and most responsive. Early-rise rocker tip made it easy to initiate turns and set an edge but if you’re not on top of this ski, it’s not going to maneuver quickly enough in tight spaces. Start your lunges and leg lifts now. The Santa Ana 110 wants to go fast and hard. Give’r.

—Sierra Shafer

Instinct Seeker 112 Buy Now For $900-1020

D: 142-112-130mm

R: 17.5m

Crafted with a wood core from the heart of the Kootenays, the Seeker 112 was built to surf the cascading steeps and tight trees of Red Mountain. The responsive, powerful tail allows for a slightly more adaptable ride while fiberglass reinforced with carbon, an internal triple wood design. Aspen maintains the core, Sitka spruce lightens the load, and white oak harnesses edge power—all suited up in a Kevlar laminate—let the Powder Union operate the Seeker 112 at top speeds. Sitting at 1720 grams, the climb is as enjoyable as the descent, should you take the Seeker out of the gate.

—Jeremy Harvey

Renoun Citadel Buy Now For $1399

D: 136-106-126mm

R: 19m

The Citadel’s unique combination of carbon fiber and Renoun’s trademarked ShockStop technology paired with an aspen core and a Titanal mounting plate allows this ski to adjust itself based on how fast and hard you are skiing. The Citadel is playful when popping through pow, but it stiffens up when you start laying trenches. The Union found this technology means no chatter, but also less speed. Overall, the Citadel is safe and predictable.

—Dane Weister

Fischer Ranger 107 Ti Buy Now For $750

D: 141-109-133mm

R: 19m

If you’d rather slice the bread than schmear the butter, the newest addition to Fischer freeride line is the right tool to use. Two layers of Titanal sandwich a wood core make for a stiff ski that has no trouble cutting through variable conditions but can still float through powder. Carbon in the tip, however, resulted in some heavy chatter when we let these skis run fast. The rocker-camber-rocker profile and 19-meter turn radius with such a rigid construction made it challenging for the Union to take this ski in tight quarters and preferred to let it run in wide, open spaces.

—Sierra Shafer