(Click on the ski to skip down to its review)

BLIZZARD Black Pearl 97 (W)

ARMADA Declivity 102 Ti

ROSSIGNOL RallyBird Ti

J SKIS The Hotshot

KÄSTLE FX106HP

SALOMON QST 106

ATOMIC Vantage 107 Ti

NORDICA Enforcer Free 110

4FRNT Hoji

K2 Mindbender 116 C

MOMENT Bella 116 (W)

LA SPORTIVA Capo

Blizzard Black Pearl 97 Buy Now For $840

D: 136.5-97-118.5mm

R: 15m

If the world needed more proof that women are superior, and that you don’t need a massive, um, tip to impress people, the Blizzard Black Pearl 97 received the highest average score in the whole dang test. The Union loved the versatility and energy and said it made every turn shape beautifully.

The Black Pearl transitions easily from steep trees, to groomers, to soft chop. When put on edge, it rips on firm snow and doesn’t deflect on bumps. Most of all, it is a blast to ski. The Black Pearl 97 has great energy coming out of turns so you don’t lose speed and is quick going from edge to edge. One of the longtime best-selling women’s skis, it got some small updates this year to the wood core construction, which smooths out the flex pattern and the geometry. It makes the ski even more fun, especially for those who spend time on firm snowpacks. —Heather Hansman

Armada Declivity 102 Ti Buy Now For $875

D: 135-102-125mm

R: 18m

Let’s play a little word association game. I say “Armada.” You say, “Dude, bro. Tanner, Harlaut and Sammy’s skis. They rail, spin and air it out with the best!” Okay, now I tell you, “Cham legend Henry Tof and Jackson Hole native Todd Ligare took the oversized and stiff Declivity X and expanded on it”

I know that this reveal leaves most Armada pundits in a bit of a speechless state. Then I say, “Just try it, you’ll still be speechless because this ski is astonishing.”

The Armada Declivity 102 Ti continues the Declivity line’s big mountain dominance, though in a somewhat friendlier package. The width comes down to a sprightly 102mm at the waist while maintaining the solid feel through a Ti platform. I was also lucky to not only get a surprise five inches off of the backside of Grey Mountain but was able to follow the enigmatic Ligare himself on these lines. To my surprise, I kept up (at least a bit) and the Declivity 102 Ti no doubt helped me do so.

The ride feel is quite dependent on what length you choose to ski. Don’t fret, the mannerisms between the lengths are consistent, but the length affects the behaviors a bit. If you want a ski that can handle multiple turn shapes and navigate sometimes narrower terrain, size down. If you want a high-speed basher for the wide-open and sometimes deeper snow, size up.

Either way, you’ll be happy with what this ski gives, all you have to do is drive it. The Declivity 102 Ti definitely takes some definitive moves and some strength—it’s slightly stiffer in comparison to the rest of the Armada line. Still, this ski stood out to me as one of the better, more aggressive all-mountain and big mountain skis in this test due to its versatility and dampness. —Wally Phillips

Rossignol RallyBird Ti Buy Now For $799

D: 138-103-128mm

R: 18m

Introducing Rossignol’s all-new women’s Black Ops RallyBird TI skis that are not only made with sustainable materials but can also conquer the mountain. These lively built, freeride skis are made for more advanced ladies who like the weight and dampness of a metal layup ski that is also agile and fun.

With a little more rocker in the tip then the tail and slight camber underfoot, they handled everything at Red from powder to ripped up bumps and slopes. Keeping it light with their air tip technology and 2LTC construction, skiers will find control and stability that might make this your go-to ski for resort days and backcountry skiing. —Michelle Nicholson

J Skis The Hotshot Buy Now For $699

D: 134-106-124mm

R: 18m

Not one to be complacent, Jason Levinthal, J Skis’ fearless leader, updates the popular The Metal ski to what is now called the Hotshot. Undoubtedly fitting into the all-mountain category of being easy but supportive, this ski dominates the airs and drops by having some of the best landing gear in the game. The main focus of the change, which is a daring one, The Metal was a great ski, is to incorporate the “Light Metal” titanal laminate to balance keeping the power while reducing the weight of the ski. It accomplishes both as the Hotshot does shave off almost 150 grams while maintaining one of the more floaty, solid mid-turn feelings. When you add the fact that this ski creates some of the easier landings in the industry, all in all, this ski is made to ride the whole mountain and to have fun doing it.

Jason also narrowed the ski a bit while tapering the front which gives the Hotshot one of the easiest pivots I’ve skied on. The tail is less tapered as well which gives it a bit more grip on harder snow. Even though the weight is reduced, the Hotshot still has some heft as it is in the upper 20% of its weight class and it really shows when sizing up lengthwise. If you want more play, size down. I wouldn’t go deep carving turns either with this ski, the damp tail made it a bigger effort to get to the next turn. If you like a lower effort ski with a super big sweet spot that makes landings feel like nothing then the Hotshot is your go-to. Confidence in the landing is paramount if a little air is on your agenda. This ski lets the rider go forth and stomp them all. —Wally Phillips

Kästle FX106HP Buy Now For $1,099

D: 137-106-125mm

R: 20.4m

This is a ski for the advanced skier who wants to go hard all day and not feel beaten down. Kastle created a stiff, powerful ski that still pivots on a dime with explosive turn initiation. Whether I was carving trenches or hop turning to straightline a choke, these skis remained stable, powerful, and reliable. I honestly had no bad vibes, but some testers felt they were a little stiff in the tail. We were all in agreement that the stiff tip was surprisingly forgiving in softer snow, making it a capable powder tool.

If you are picking your ski based on the topsheet, this may not be your cup of soup. I played around on the 184cm that weighed in right around 2000g per ski, thanks to a carbon- and fiberglass-wrapped triple wood core. With a 20m turn radius and a tendency to go fast and big, while remaining stable and in control, I felt like I’d been waiting for this ski my whole life. —Jeff Colt

Salomon QST 106 Buy Now For $900

D: 139-106-125mm

R: 20m

Salomon made some significant changes to the QST 106 last year, and we’re thanking our lucky stars that they stopped there. This year’s model’s construction and shape remain unchanged, and the ski is one of our absolute favorites. The shovels draw you into a turn without yanking you, the tail is supportive, but can break out of carves and slide, and the added weight of the basalt and carbon construction and cork dampeners above the wood core makes for one of the most stable rides of any ski in the QST’s weight class.

This thing’s just so damn fun. You can ski anywhere with it—it’s at home dropping hip on piste, airing off a cornice into your deepest mogul field, and arcing Super-G turns down the steepest face you can find. Stop looking at Husky rescue sites and curl up with this ski this winter. It’s our new best friend. —Jake Stern

Atomic Vantage 107 Ti Buy Now For $900

D: 137-107-124mm

R: 18.4m

If the words “charging, confident, aggressive, and stable” get you fired up, this is the perfect machine. With a wide rockered shovel at the tip, these skis have an added element of float that compliments their hunger for speed. Titanium mesh stiffens the ski from tip to tail while the poplar ash layup provides a sporty responsiveness. The traditional camber and full sidewalls deliver energy return when laying the skis on edge but are pleasantly smooth when you want to check speed or wash out. The versatility of this ski should not be underrated.

—Jeff Colt

Nordica Enforcer 110 Free Buy Now For $900

D: 140-110-125mm

R: 18.5m

Every once in a while, you click into a pair of skis and it seems like the union was ordained from above. Some call it destiny, I call it the Nordica Enforcer 110 Free. At 110mm underfoot with ample tip/tail rocker, this ski caters toward the soft snow end of the spectrum. However, it’s powered by sidewall construction, paired with a wood core, abundant metal, carbon layup and the perfect amount of camber. This enables the Enforcer to more than hold its own in variable conditions. I found it to have an excellent blend of tracking and precision while loaded in the turn radius, combined with pop and liveliness navigating broken terrain and firm snow. The swing weight is incredibly balanced, and the suggested mount point made every maneuver intuitive.

Admittedly I’m a proponent of a damp ski, but run after run I was never left wanting for increased feedback or sensation from the Enforcer during the day. The 110 Free is aimed at strong skiers and open spaces, the addition of a turned-up tail makes it more manageable for everyday use and manipulating the turn radius. Crafted to exacting standards and pride in Austria, it’s offered in a size range of 169cm-191cm, all maintaining the 110mm underfoot and a 20.5m radius in the longest size. —Sam Cox

4FRNT Hoji Buy Now For $849

D: 130-112-121mm

R: 30m

Like the man himself, prolific freeskier Eric Hjorleifson, this understated backcountry ski moves swiftly up the skin track and then explodes on the descent. Light poplar runs along the edges for a strong hold and longitudinal flex, while paulownia in the core adds strength and keeps the weight to 1,900g. The Union found it easy to get the Hoji on edge and to pivot in demanding terrain. We credit that to 4FRNT’s ReflectTech shape, which creates one uninterrupted contact point on snow. If you get tossed in the back seat at speed, getting back on top is painless. Can’t say the same for trying to ski like Hoji. —Sierra Shafer

K2 Mindbender 116 C Buy Now For $850

D: 143-116-133mm

R: 22.9m

Built with the stout skier in mind, this flat-tailed, directional charger has been crafted for deep snow and high speeds. For 2021, a new top-sheet is the only feature that distinguishes this model from its predecessor. But, what sets the Mindbender 116C apart from the heavy competition in its category is its strength-to-weight ratio and the versatility that provides. The use of a carbon spectral braid has drastically reduced the ski’s weight while maintaining strength and performance. Away from its natural freeride habitat, the Mindbender holds up too, and is as much fun to put on edge as it is to ski in pow. This big ski also holds up when conditions become less than ideal. —John Howland

Moment Bella 116 Buy Now For $759

D: 141-116-131mm

R: 21m

Powder days—ahhh, the days we live for. When you know you’ll be out all day, even after the slopes are tracked out, this is the ski to grab. It is built with that all-too-fun mustache rocker profile that provides plenty of flotation in deep snow while keeping it lively through the trees. The Bella layup and bombproof sidewall construction make this ski a tank for blasting through mashed potatoes and variable snow conditions. She holds a reliable edge on groomers and firmer snow when the goods have all been gotten too. —Michelle Nicholson

La Sportiva Capo Buy Now For $899

D: 129-117-120mm

R: 23m

La Sportiva’s fully reimagined Capo was one of the surprise favorites of the week. With its awkward-looking snub nose, its thick sidewalls, and airline upholstery graphics, it’s an easy ski to misunderstand. But give it time, take it out for a long pow tour, and you’ll acquire the taste. Like an Aperol spritz or an arcane piece of Italian modernist furniture, it turns out also to be eminently functional—and fun.

More than one tester, looking back after a serious flirtation with other standard tourers in the fat pow category, found themselves revising their scores upward, awash with nostalgia for the playfulness and shocking versatility of the Capo. Having ditched the high tech (and delicate) carbon nanotubes for a more durable, traditional Aspen core, La Sportiva has hit upon a stable, dependable cruiser that’s plenty of ski for the obligatory commuter corduroy or an afternoon of inbounds chop, but really shows its flair on a long walk in big mountains. —David Page