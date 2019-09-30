The 11 Best Skis of the Year

(Click on the ski to skip down to its review)

NORDICA Enforcer 104 Free

ICELANTIC Nomad 105

HEAD Kore 105

SALOMON QST 106

4FRNT MSP 107

K2 Mindbender 108Ti

MOMENT Bella (W)

ARMADA ARV 116 JJ UL

BLIZZARD Rustler 11

J SKIS The Friend

ATOMIC Bent Chetler 120



Nordica Enforcer 104 Free Buy Now For $850

D: 134.5-104-123.5mm

R: 17.5m

Few skis are as versatile as the new Enforcer 104, which appealed to just about every skier in the Union. Racer-types liked being able to get this ski on edge while those who took it in the air were impressed by its stable platform and solid landings.

With a titanium, balsa, poplar, and beech core construction, this Austrian-made all-mountain ski is equally at home in powder as it is on groomers. Able to deliver racer-like maneuverability with its 17.5m turn radius, rocker in the tip makes it ski a bit shorter and more nimbly than its true length.

Be prepared to take control of this ski and stay aggressive. It needs a firm driver and wants to fly.

—Dave Stergar



Icelantic Nomad 105 Buy Now For $729

D: 140-105-130mm

R: 19m

A playful, jib-seeking gene has been spliced into the Nomad 105, a bulletproof ski with a forgiving flex that won’t drain your energy.

Relying on a damp poplar/paulownia Hybrid Flight Core, this spirited ski held its shape while floating through the forests of Red Mountain. It excels at imitating a wider ski than its 105mm underfoot, powering through crud and bumps with ease and inspiring some roaringly wild butters.

It arcs turns with no speed limit. With a 22 meter radius, minimal taper, 2mm of traditional camber underfoot and wide shovels on either end, the Nomad 105 can accommodate a diverse array of intermediate and advanced skiers looking for an energetic ski. —Jeremy Harvey



Head Kore 105 Buy Now For $875

D: 135-105-125mm

R: 17.8m

The Head Kore 105 should be considered ski royalty. A quiver-destroying ski that you will choose first, no matter the conditions, the Kore 105 is top of its class on deep powder days, on groomers, and in the trees—all of which we found at Red Mountain.

The karuba wood core paired with the honeycombed Koroyd at its heart keeps the ski’s weight down to 1750 grams, yet it remains strong and flexible. This construction gives the Kore 105 its playful and poppy personality without sacrificing its ability to charge aggressively. Lightweight graphene in the tip and tail dampens the ski and increases agility and floatation in deep snow. The Kore 105 has a large effective edge that gives it a stable feel balanced by the ease of maneuverability through tightly gladed trees and technical slopes.

After skiing them at Powder Week, I put my mom on them, my cousin’s husband on them, and the neighbor five doors down on them.

—Kate Verhagen



Salomon QST 106 Buy Now For $900

D: 139-106-125mm

R: 22m

The Salomon QST is the number one ski I want to take home this winter. It’s a charger. I felt confident plowing through any obstacles in my way, and straightlining chunder fields under the Red Chair. Plenty stable at my top speed, it still has a fun flex pattern and doesn’t feel like a tough-guy ski. The QST 106 breaks away from turns easily, initiates quickly, and flexes in all the right spots. She’ll make you feel young.

The 22-meter radius lets the skier dictate the experience, rather than have the ski dictate you. Similarly, it feels familiar right away while giving you a foundation to ski better than you have before. The QST 106 has a great weight-to-stability ratio for a resort ski, but I would mount it up with strong touring bindings if I only had one pair of skis. Nice job Salomon, keep this one around. But please, do something about that graphic.

—Spencer Harkins



4FRNT MSP 107 Buy Now For $669

D: 139-107-129mm

R: 21m

Coming off the success of the MSP 99, a gen-pop all mountain ski, 4FRNT introduced a wider version this year. The MSP 107 is for skiers pining for increased stability and float.

Narrow enough that I wasn’t overworking my knees on the groomers off the Red Chair, the MSP 107 still has plenty of width for sailing through big powder days. Titanal laminate throughout the ski keeps it sturdy at higher speeds. The Union put this ski through its paces on quite a few bump runs this year and the MSP 107 was quick and responsive thanks to its 21m turn radius and a sidecut that allows for quick, tight turns.

Paired with the titanal laminate is a poplar core, giving the ski a consistent flex pattern throughout. This ski won’t blow up over time like some others with softer wood cores. Additionally, the edges are partially wrapped to prevent delamination in the tips and tails. Durability was a clearly a priority for 4FRNT in making the MSP 107.

—Dane Weister



K2 Mindbender 108Ti Buy Now For $900

D: 136-108-125mm

R: 22.8m

A massive, directional ski, the K2 Mindbender 108Ti is a purpose-built big mountain crusher—it’s solid, stiff, damp and dependable. This particular category of ski is an area K2 has been investing significant energy into in recent years. It’s paying off.

Elements of the design harken back to an earlier era and will be a welcome addition for many: the rocker and taper profiles are elegant and subtle, there is ample camber underfoot, and a flat tail rounds out the package. ABS sidewalls house a fir and aspen wood core and what K2 calls a “Titanal Y-Beam” that extends along the edges in the tip and in the center of the tail, providing torsional rigidity without sacrificing the ability to drift turns.

The finished product is intuitive to ski and extremely predictable at speed and in variable snow conditions. I’ve always been drawn to skis that wield some power under the hood and the 108Ti was no exception. I may or may not have been carrying more speed than was advisable on the T to Bs. Bottom line, it’s a big ski that likes to run.

—Sam Cox



Moment Bella Buy Now For $749

D: 134-108-127mm

R: 19m

After experimenting for two seasons with a full rocker profile on the Bella, Moment is bringing the ski back to its mustachioed (e.g. rocker-camber-rocker) daily-driver roots. And the women of the Powder Union rejoiced. “I would ski this every day,” says Revelstoke artist Jessica Leahey. “It forces you to be aggressive, and is so rewarding.”

During some fast fall line tree laps on the Red Chair, the Bella and I got into—and, just as importantly, out of—some tight turns in the pockets still harboring fresh snow days after the last dump. Sporting an aspen/pine construction, the Bella is a high-energy ski that feels confident and quick edge-to-edge, even in chunder. Thanks to carbon fiber stringers, the ski is damp enough to soak up vibrations while you boogie around the resort, popping off jumps or dabbling with bigger lines as you please.

You might find Bella’s weak spot if you make a habit of railing big turns on steep groomers, where it chatters on edge at max speeds. The 3.0 iteration debuts with some updates, like a dual-radius sidecut and more taper in the tip and tail, which offers improved powder performance compared to the original Bella. The only fly in the proverbial Tiger Balm is limited length options—that said, the Bella skis true to size and if you do just need a longer length, look to the men’s Wildcat 108.

—Clare Menzel



Armada ARV 116 JJ UL Buy Now For $875

D: 139-116-135mm

R: 18m

Let’s unpack some Armada ski name code. ARV is their all-mountain freeski collection, this ski is 116mm underfoot, and the UL stands for ultralight. So the ARV 116 JJ UL is the touring-oriented version of their iconic JJ, the ski that helped define big mountain freestyle skiing.

The karuba core keeps the overall weight to 1792 grams, making this ski shine on snow and in the air. With its AR Freestyle Rocker and Smeartech “this ski wants to surf in pow. It’s a playful ski that wants to jump around, but is solid enough to stomp,” one skier said. Across the board, the Union liked the ski’s soft, buttery tail in turns. Because the ARV 116 JJ UL is so light, it deflects on hard snow, and some Union members worried about durability, “If the construction can hold up, with the weight, this could be the pow ski of the year,” said one skier. If you’re spending all your time in backcountry pow stashes and sending it off cliffs, the ARV 116 JJ UL is fun and capable.

—Heather Hansman



Blizzard Rustler 11 Buy Now For $840

D: 143-116-123mm

R: 23m

At 116mm underfoot (in the 192 cm size), the Rustler 11 is made for crushing pow at aggressive lift-accessed zones in resorts like Alta, Big Sky, and Squaw Valley. Incorporating a multi-layer poplar, beech, balsa, and paulownia wood core, the Rustler 11 is very stiff and stable from tip to tail and inspires confidence at high speeds.

Go ahead and stomp that 30-footer directly under the lift. This ski can handle it if you can thanks to a Titanal plate running two thirds the length of the ski paired with carbon framing in the tip and tail for some of that torsional rigidity you want in a big mountain charger. While it’s too heavy for touring, the Rustler 11 is most at home in powder and it can handle everything a season in bounds throws your way.

—Dane Weister



J Skis The Friend Buy Now For $749

D: 143-117-133mm

R: 18.5m

J Skis wins the simplicity category for me this year in powder skis. The Friend is a great wood and fiberglass ski sandwich. Where other ski manufacturers tinker with some metal here, metal there, carbon layouts, drilled-out cores, and materials I don’t have time to research before they’re pulled from the next season’s line, J Skis sticks to a trusty maple and high-energy carbon core, building on the foundational knowledge that Jason Levinthal just builds great skis. Period.

The Friend is the kind of ski I’d take on the trip of a lifetime without considering bringing a backup. I felt very confident on this ski, and the Powder Union felt they could trust it on almost any terrain. It has the versatility for more than just powder, however, east-coasters should look elsewhere in the J Skis lineup: at 117mm underfoot, this is a ski that is meant for the deep days.

The Friend is strong, but playful. It almost sounds too simple when I describe it, but maybe that’s what I love about it. It’s PB&J exactly when you need it and Dad made it.

—Spencer Harkins



Atomic Bent Chetler 120 Buy Now For $900

D: 143-120-134mm

R: 19m

The Bent Chetler 120 is Atomic’s freeride flagship and has been a staple in their line for 11 years. Each iteration is more refined, and the end result is an increase in performance and versatility. Soft snow is the 120’s forte, but it’s more than capable as a go-to if the forecast is high and dry. What do I like most about the Bent Chetler 120? It’s really damn fun to ski— it pivots, it slides, you can put pressure over the tip and get it to engage and maneuver around obstacles with confidence. Additionally, the rounded flex pattern responds well to changes in terrain and turn radius.

The 120 is meticulously crafted in Austria and has a sidewall construction with a lightweight karuba wood core, carbon backbone, HRZN Tech in the tip (a 3D shape that increases floatation) and camber underfoot which aides in firm snow handling and positive rebound.

It’s no wonder the Bent Chetler 120 is ubiquitous in areas of abundant snowfall across the globe. Although I’ll never possess the silky-smooth style of the skis’ namesake, getting on a pair is a step in the right direction.

—Sam Cox