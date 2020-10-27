What’s New from Renoun for 2021

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As Renoun’s first Women’s ski, the Earhart immediately set itself apart with its ability to charge hard yet still maintain a zippy & playful attitude. While most women’s skis are tested by men ( ) the Earhart was created from the ground up with a womens-only prototype crew — and we could tell. Flying in formation with other award-winning skis from Renoun, the Earhart is in good company.

