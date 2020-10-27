What’s New from Renoun for 2021
Passion for design, appreciation of simplified engineering, and a love for speed
As Renoun’s first Women’s ski, the Earhart immediately set itself apart with its ability to charge hard yet still maintain a zippy & playful attitude. While most women’s skis are tested by men ( ) the Earhart was created from the ground up with a womens-only prototype crew — and we could tell. Flying in formation with other award-winning skis from Renoun, the Earhart is in good company.
