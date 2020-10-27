What’s New from Elan for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Elan Ripstick 106 Buy Now For $900

From the Sierra to the Alps, the all-new Ripstick 106 is the ultimate tool for any condition big mountains can throw at you, making it Glen Plake’s weapon of choice. For ’20-’21, Carbon Line Technology has been added to Elan’s asymmetrical Amphibio Profile and Tubelite Woodcore for a smooth ride and superior edge grip on hard pack, while new tip and tail shapes provide a surfy feel in soft snow and tight spaces. From the resort to the backcountry and the tram line to the trailhead, the Ripstick 106 has been redesigned to blur the line between a resort powerhouse and a backcountry ninja.

Elan Ripstick 96 Buy Now For $800

Known for a playful personality and capacity to crush any conditions, the Ripstick 96 is redesigned for ’20-’21 with new construction coupled with modernized tip, and tail shapes that deliver a next level blend of poppy and powerful performance. The new generation of Ripstick features all-new Carbon Line technology, adding a carbon weave to the inside edge of the Tubelite Woodcore to deliver a silky-smooth feel with superior grip and float. The result is ultimate versality that allows the Ripstick to adapt to changing conditions for any skier.

Elan Ripstick 102 W Buy Now For $800

The Ripstick 102 W is designed by Elan’s W Studio, a group of female skiers who push their boundaries and the limits of their equipment. This year they’ve redesigned the Ripstick women’s series adding Carbon Line Technology – a carbon weave placed on the inside edge of a Tubelite woodcore – for even more stability and edge hold, without sacrificing the playful, floaty feel the Ripstick is known for. So, while others swap their powder skis for something more versatile, you can keep lapping your favorite stashes with confidence. Is it a resort pow-slayer? Lightweight backcountry rig? You decide.

Elan Ripstick 94 W Buy Now For $750

Created by Elan’s W Studio, the Ripstick 94 W is the ultimate ski for any adventure. From the front side to the backcountry, the 94 mm waist can be trusted to excel in any situation, no matter what conditions you encounter. For ’20-’21 the featherweight construction combines a Tubelite Woodcore with new Carbon Line technology providing a confident, smooth feel that is unmatched in the category. The addition of Elan’s patented Amphibio Profile delivers the perfect combination of edge grip and maneuverability for ultimate all-mountain performance.