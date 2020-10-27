Meet the Skiers on the 2021 Powder Union
We’d follow these skiers anywhere. You can follow them to your new favorite ski
We invited 31 of the best skiers we know to join us on the Powder Union. They put their bodies through the ringer skiing bell to bell (and then some) for four days straight, gathering feedback on more than 100 skis, and spent a collective 300-plus hours handwriting notes, debating preferred camber profiles and construction materials until the bar closed, and then moved the conversation to the hotel lobby for further late-night discussion.
Like you, these 31 skiers have built their lives around skiing. They are racers, hot doggers, East Coasters, backcountry purists, Freaks, patrollers, writers, and weirdos. They are also the biggest bunch of ski nerds we could find. Without them, this Buyer’s Guide would not be possible. We’d follow them anywhere. You can follow them to your new favorite ski.
If you’d like to be set up on a date with any of the single ones (we get it—just look at them!), just let us know.
HEATHER HANSMAN, 36
Stats: 5’9” | 135lbs
Home hill: Arapahoe Basin
Top ski: Blizzard Rustler 11
JEFF COLT, 29
Stats: 5’10” | 160lbs
Home hill: Aspen
Top ski: Salomon QST106
JOHN HOWLAND, 31
Stats: 6’1” | 185lbs
Home hill: Alta
Top ski: Icelantic Saba Pro
WALLY PHILLIPS, 40
Stats: 5’11” | 183lbs
Home hill: Cottonwood Canyons
Top ski: Armada Declivity 102 Ti
MATT HANSEN, 45
Stats: 5’10” | 185lbs
Home hill: Jackson Hole
Top ski: J Skis Hotshot
KATE VERHAGEN, 31
Stats: 5’10” | 155lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Faction Agent 3.0 X
DAVID PAGE, 52
Stats: 6’2” | 175lbs
Home hill: Mammoth
Top ski: La Sportiva Capo
LINDSAY CRAIG, 34
Stats: 5’8” | 130 lbs
Home hill: Revelstoke
Top ski: J Skis Slacker
SARA VERBEEK, 47
Stats: 5’9” | 165lbs
Home hill: Revelstoke
Top ski: J Skis Hotshot
JULIA LOVECCHIO, 47
Stats: 5’3” | 135lbs
Home hill: Lake Louise
Top ski: 4FRNT Hoji CC
KATIE SPITTLEHOUSE, 29
Stats: 5’8” | 155lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Faction Agent 3.0 X
ANDREW PLOUDRE, 23
Stats: 6’3” | 185lbs
Home hill: Killington
Top ski: Salomon Stance 102
LYNDSAY STRANGE, 33
Stats: 5’4” | 130lbs
Home hill: Snowbird
Top ski: Black Crows Justis
MICHELLE NICHOLSON, 34
Stats: 5’4” | 145lbs
Home hill: Grand Targhee
Top ski: Moment Deathwish
SPENCER HARKINS, 29
Stats: 6’1” | 190lbs
Home hill: Alta
Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 108
CHRISTIE CUNNEYWORTH, 32
Stats: 5’6” | 135lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Faction Prodigy 3.0
DYLAN HALL, 39
Stats: 5’11” | 168lbs
Home hill: Waterville Valley
Top ski: Volkl Blaze 106
CLARE MENZEL, 27
Stats: 5’6’’ | 150lbs
Home hill: Sunapee
Top ski: Blizzard Black Pearl 97
JESS LEAHEY, 34
Stats: 5’8” | 140lbs
Home hill: Revelstoke
Top ski: K2 Mindbender 106C Alliance
DANE WEISTER, 30
Stats: 5’10” | 155lbs
Home hill: Alta
Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 118
JAKE STERN, 25
Stats: 5’11” | 160lbs
Home hill: Alta
Top ski: Armada Declivity 102 Ti
TROY LEAHEY, 48
Stats: 5’9” | 170lbs
Home hill: Revelstoke
Top ski: Atomic Backland 117
KELLY ST. JOHN, 42
Stats: 5’9” | 188lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Lib Tech UFO
JEREMY HARVEY, 25
Stats: 5’8” | 145lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Moment Deathwish
ROWAN HARDEN, 22
Stats: 5’9” | 180lbs
Home hill: Snowbird
Top ski: K2 Mindbender 116 C
TOMMY FLITTON, 26
Stats: 5’10” | 185lbs
Home hill: Snowbird
Top ski: Rossignol Sender Ti
SIERRA SHAFER, 30
Stats: 5’12” | 175lbs
Home hill: At après
Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 108
DAVE STERGAR, 53
Stats: 5’9” | 190lbs
Home hill: Big Sky
Top ski: J Skis Hotshot
SAM COX, 40
Stats: 6’2” | 195lbs
Home hill: Bridger Bowl
Top ski: Nordica Enforcer Free 110
LAURA HOLMAN, 29
Stats: 5’7” | 150lbs
Home hill: Crystal Mountain
Top ski: Armada VJJ 116 UL
TRIGGER GRIMSRUD, 28
Stats: 5’11” | 165lbs
Home hill: Red Mountain
Top ski: Head Kore 105
