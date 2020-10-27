Meet the Skiers on the 2021 Powder Union

We invited 31 of the best skiers we know to join us on the Powder Union. They put their bodies through the ringer skiing bell to bell (and then some) for four days straight, gathering feedback on more than 100 skis, and spent a collective 300-plus hours handwriting notes, debating preferred camber profiles and construction materials until the bar closed, and then moved the conversation to the hotel lobby for further late-night discussion.

Like you, these 31 skiers have built their lives around skiing. They are racers, hot doggers, East Coasters, backcountry purists, Freaks, patrollers, writers, and weirdos. They are also the biggest bunch of ski nerds we could find. Without them, this Buyer’s Guide would not be possible. We’d follow them anywhere. You can follow them to your new favorite ski.

If you’d like to be set up on a date with any of the single ones (we get it—just look at them!), just let us know.

HEATHER HANSMAN, 36

Stats: 5’9” | 135lbs

Home hill: Arapahoe Basin

Top ski: Blizzard Rustler 11

JEFF COLT, 29

Stats: 5’10” | 160lbs

Home hill: Aspen

Top ski: Salomon QST106

JOHN HOWLAND, 31

Stats: 6’1” | 185lbs

Home hill: Alta

Top ski: Icelantic Saba Pro

WALLY PHILLIPS, 40

Stats: 5’11” | 183lbs

Home hill: Cottonwood Canyons

Top ski: Armada Declivity 102 Ti

MATT HANSEN, 45

Stats: 5’10” | 185lbs

Home hill: Jackson Hole

Top ski: J Skis Hotshot

KATE VERHAGEN, 31

Stats: 5’10” | 155lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Faction Agent 3.0 X

DAVID PAGE, 52

Stats: 6’2” | 175lbs

Home hill: Mammoth

Top ski: La Sportiva Capo

LINDSAY CRAIG, 34

Stats: 5’8” | 130 lbs

Home hill: Revelstoke

Top ski: J Skis Slacker

SARA VERBEEK, 47

Stats: 5’9” | 165lbs

Home hill: Revelstoke

Top ski: J Skis Hotshot

JULIA LOVECCHIO, 47

Stats: 5’3” | 135lbs

Home hill: Lake Louise

Top ski: 4FRNT Hoji CC

KATIE SPITTLEHOUSE, 29

Stats: 5’8” | 155lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Faction Agent 3.0 X

ANDREW PLOUDRE, 23

Stats: 6’3” | 185lbs

Home hill: Killington

Top ski: Salomon Stance 102

LYNDSAY STRANGE, 33

Stats: 5’4” | 130lbs

Home hill: Snowbird

Top ski: Black Crows Justis

MICHELLE NICHOLSON, 34

Stats: 5’4” | 145lbs

Home hill: Grand Targhee

Top ski: Moment Deathwish

SPENCER HARKINS, 29

Stats: 6’1” | 190lbs

Home hill: Alta

Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 108

Photo Credit: Ashley Voykin

CHRISTIE CUNNEYWORTH, 32

Stats: 5’6” | 135lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Faction Prodigy 3.0

DYLAN HALL, 39

Stats: 5’11” | 168lbs

Home hill: Waterville Valley

Top ski: Volkl Blaze 106

CLARE MENZEL, 27

Stats: 5’6’’ | 150lbs

Home hill: Sunapee

Top ski: Blizzard Black Pearl 97

JESS LEAHEY, 34

Stats: 5’8” | 140lbs

Home hill: Revelstoke

Top ski: K2 Mindbender 106C Alliance

DANE WEISTER, 30

Stats: 5’10” | 155lbs

Home hill: Alta

Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 118

Photo Credit: Ashley Voykin

JAKE STERN, 25

Stats: 5’11” | 160lbs

Home hill: Alta

Top ski: Armada Declivity 102 Ti

TROY LEAHEY, 48

Stats: 5’9” | 170lbs

Home hill: Revelstoke

Top ski: Atomic Backland 117

KELLY ST. JOHN, 42

Stats: 5’9” | 188lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Lib Tech UFO

JEREMY HARVEY, 25

Stats: 5’8” | 145lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Moment Deathwish

ROWAN HARDEN, 22

Stats: 5’9” | 180lbs

Home hill: Snowbird

Top ski: K2 Mindbender 116 C

TOMMY FLITTON, 26

Stats: 5’10” | 185lbs

Home hill: Snowbird

Top ski: Rossignol Sender Ti

SIERRA SHAFER, 30

Stats: 5’12” | 175lbs

Home hill: At après

Top ski: Dynastar M-Free 108

DAVE STERGAR, 53

Stats: 5’9” | 190lbs

Home hill: Big Sky

Top ski: J Skis Hotshot

SAM COX, 40

Stats: 6’2” | 195lbs

Home hill: Bridger Bowl

Top ski: Nordica Enforcer Free 110

LAURA HOLMAN, 29

Stats: 5’7” | 150lbs

Home hill: Crystal Mountain

Top ski: Armada VJJ 116 UL

TRIGGER GRIMSRUD, 28

Stats: 5’11” | 165lbs

Home hill: Red Mountain

Top ski: Head Kore 105