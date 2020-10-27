How We Determine the Skis of the Year

I counted 117 skiers, each on a different pair of skis, clustered on the summit of one of North America’s oldest ski areas: Red Mountain, B.C. Gradually, we moved into position, spacing ourselves 6 feet apart down a steep, seemingly endless groomer, home to Canada’s first World Cup race in 1968.

As the first few skiers got into place—dressed in green fairy wings, a cowboy hat, stretch pants ready to burst, and soggy denim—the rest of us began to weave in between them, treating each skier as a race gate before stopping below to form a gate ourselves.

The human slalom course gained speed, repeating itself over and over. We carved a snake of deep trenches from top to bottom until the mishmash of skiers collapsed at the base in a colorful culmination of the third day of Powder Week, our annual ski test.

For the last 20 years, POWDER has invited skiers from across North America to form the Powder Union. This year, 31 skiers were tasked with skiing bell to bell, and after-hours too, in an effort to determine which skis deserve to be included in the 2021 Buyer’s Guide.

Ultimately, feedback collected over the week led us to award the 58 skis in this guide with the Skier’s Choice distinction. That’s more skis than we’ve included in our guide in many years, and each one of them is deserving. There are 12 skis, however, that stood out from the rest—we call those the Skis of the Year.

To help you navigate the additional skis, we’ve organized the Buyer’s Guide into categories including Powder skis; All Mountain skis 100mm wide and above; All Mountain skis less than 100mm wide; and Touring skis. Within each category, skis are listed by increasing waist width.

Women’s-specific skis are denoted by a W icon within each category. We’ve also grouped them together here. These models are typically designed for skiers with a lower center of gravity near the hips and who get their power from strong quads. All other skis should be considered unisex models, as they can be (and are) skied by all genders.

You will also find a guide to the newest bindings on the market, several more bindings that aren’t new but still great, and reviews of 28 boots we tested this season, for backcountry, resort, and hybrid.

For extended reviews and videos of these and more products, including apparel, helmets, and goggles, check out our entire Buyer’s Guide here. In the meantime, continue to stay 6 feet apart from your friends—especially the ones wearing stretch pants.

—Sierra Shafer

Editor-in-Chief