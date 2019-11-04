Helly Hansen 2020

This is a special advertising section

From our home in Norway, Helly Hansen has been making professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive for more than 140 years. We continue to support Captain Hansen’s legacy through a long list of first-to-market innovations developed through insights from those working and recreating in the world’s harshest environments.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Odin collection, the professional grade mountain collection has returned to its roots, built for backcountry skiers through feedback from professionals that work in the mountains as well as brand ambassadors. The new Odin Mountain Shell Jacket features a HellyTech Professional fabric with a new microporous membrane and woven backer, making a dry system that performs just as well in cold temperatures as it does in milder conditions, managing the stop/start of touring and unpredictable weather extremely well. An innovative, all new powder skirt design that is a low profile hook and ladder system, but also removable for those who prefer the minimalist route.



Featuring a softshell upper, the Odin Mountain Shell Bibs offer great mobility without sacrificing comfort and moisture management. Strategically placed backcountry features like two different beacon pockets (thigh or in the softshell bib upper to meet personal preference), and dual-purpose venting zips on the side. One side of the men’s bib’s venting zips goes to the top of the bib to provide backcountry relief when nature calls, without having to fully drop your bibs. The same durable shell face fabric and membrane as the jacket round out this backcountry bib to handle bush whacking, nasty weather and a quick pace on the skin track.

The lightweight yet durable Women’s Odin Mountain Shell Jacket will be your do-it-all shell this winter. A new helmet compatible hood design features 3 adjustment points for a snug fit that will not block your visibility when you turn your head to check the surroundings, paired with a laminated brim to ensure the storm stays out. The interior features all of your necessary backcountry features like a mesh stash pocket, zipped pocket, an innovative new low-profile powder skirt that is removable and a ski pass pocket just in case you access the side country from inbounds.



The women’s specific cut of the Odin Mountain Shell Bibs allows for great mobility and protection from the elements with HellyTech Professional fabric featuring a new microporous membrane and woven backer. The upper of the bib is a softshell fabric to allow ease of movement and comfort with a cross over design and a beacon pocket. There is also a drop seat design driven by feedback from women integrated into the two thigh venting zips, running all the way up to the softshell upper that allows you to keep the suspenders up when nature calls.