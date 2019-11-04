Eddie Bauer 2020
For 96 years, Eddie Bauer has worked with guides to make gear to meet their needs
This is a special advertising section.
Innovation, quality and an appreciation of the outdoors: The passions of our founder, Eddie Bauer, remain the cornerstone of the Eddie Bauer business today. In conjunction with innovative design and exceptional customer service, Eddie Bauer offers premium-quality clothing, accessories and gear for men and women that complement today’s modern outdoor lifestyle.
BC Freshline Jacket $549 The best men’s ski jacket we’ve ever built. Body mapped eVent® Expedition and Alpine fabrics and guide-built features provide next level protection and comfort, even in the most challenging conditions.
The best women’s ski jacket we’ve ever built. Body mapped eVent® Expedition and Alpine fabrics and guide-built features provide next level protection and comfort, even in the most challenging conditions.
The best men’s bib we’ve ever built. Body mapped eVent® Expedition and Alpine fabrics and guide-built features provide next level protection and comfort, even in the most challenging conditions.
The best women’s ski bib we’ve ever built. Body mapped eVent® Expedition and Alpine fabrics and guide-built features provide next level protection and comfort, even in the most challenging conditions.
Sound off in the comments below!