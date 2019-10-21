Dissent 2020

This is a special advertising section.

Dissent socks are a favorite with the testers at Powder Week for good reason: they are simply the easiest way to make your boots and feet feel their absolute best during a day of skiing. The first time you try them, the difference is immediately obvious – Dissent’s locked-on fit is consistent, warm, and comfortable, whether you are skiing countless laps in-bounds, or headed deep into the backcountry.

Dissent GFX Compression Hybrid

The best of both worlds. The GFX Hybrid blends the features and performance of the ultra-thin Pro Fit Compression Nano Tour socks and the padded Genuflex (GFX) Compression socks. Strategically placed low-profile padding for optimized warmth, breathability, and fit. POLYGIENE permanent antiodor treatment lets you “wash less, ski more”.

“Easily the best I have ever had on my feet. Nothing has ever made my boot feel so good.” – Ron B.

Dissent GFX Compression DL-Wool

Dissent’s inimitable bootfitting precision and all-day skiing comfort, in a re-imagined merino wool construction. These remain locked-on with a consistent fit and feel, even when damp or wet inside your ski boot. Dissent low-profile GFX padding throughout and comfortable graduated compression. Quite simply, the best high performance merino-wool ski sock available.

“Short story: best ski socks I’ve ever worn. Happy feet equals happy turns!” – Patrick R. (Golden, CO)