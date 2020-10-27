What’s New from Armada for 2021

This is a special advertising section.

Built to fit the needs of the modern resort-based charger, the all-new Declivity Series was designed from the ground up with no limitations and features one of the most technical builds we have ever achieved. The Declivity Series has deep roots in our Innovation Lab, the Zero Collection, where a focus is put on pure, uncompromising performance. Taking inspiration from the Declivity X, Tof Henry’s award-winning, purpose-built big-mtn sticks, the Declivity Series has the same attention to detail and trustworthy foundations now scaled for the all-mtn skier. No matter where you want to shred, from perfect groomers to chopped up pow, slush to tracked out crud, the all-new Declivity skis will take you there in full throttle fashion.

Armada Declivity 102 Ti Buy Now For $875

High-performance, directional all-mtn ski rooted in Armada DNA. With the hard-charging all-mtn skier in mind, the Declivity 102Ti took the full-throttle thought process of the Declivity X and applied it to a versatile chassis, specifically built to mixed conditions. A full AR100 sidewall, Articulated Titanal Banding, a light-weight Caruba core, and triaxial glass produce a ski that is incredibly powerful and perfectly damp; but doesn’t carry weight. A fine-tuned flex profile and a modernized shape create a performance-driven all-mtn ski that can hold its own all over, with no speed limit attached.

Armada Declivity X Buy Now For $975

Uncompromising, directional big mountain charger with modern design attributes.

Armada Declivity 92 Ti Buy Now For $775

Modern all-mtn ski with serious frontside ambitions.

Armada Declivity 82 Ti Buy Now For $700

Modern, high-performance on-piste tool.